Twitter user asks for 'Dhoni' discount across India, Zomato has the last laugh!

The picure shared by food delivery app Zomato as a tribute to MS Dhoni. Pic/Twitter Zomato

After World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, people from all walks of life took to Twitter to praise the former cricketer for his selfless service to the country. One among them was food delivery app Zomato, who had a unique way of thanking the "captain cool".

A gift for the city that gifted India a legend! pic.twitter.com/O2r9E7Z7TL — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 16, 2020

The food delivery giant decided to honour the former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi. Taking to Twitter, Zomato gave a discount to the people of Ranchi and asked users to use the code "MAHI" to take advantage of the offer.

He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India ? — Karan Banga (@karanbanga110) August 16, 2020

"A gift for the city that gifted India a legend!," Zomato tweeted. While the offer was only valid in Ranchi, a Dhoni fan, who seemed to be upset with the food giant's decision had his unique take on this offer.

Responding to Zomato's offer, Twitter user Karan Banga said, "He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India? (sic)." While the user's point was notable, Zomato came back with an epic response.

Taking cue from the movie Hera Pheri, Zomato shared a meme featuring actor Rajpal Yadav and Akshay Kumar. The caption on the picture read, "Bhai itne paise toh nahi hai mere pass." Indeed, Zomato had the picture-perfect meme to deal with the situation.

What do you think of Zomato's witty post?

