Twitter user trolls Telangana police for wrong challan; their epic reply will leave you in splits

In his tweet, Twitter user tagged the Hyderabad police and Cyberabad Traffic police for wrong challan. But the reply that the user received in return was hilarious

The picture shared by a Twitter user who tried to troll Telangana police but in return got trolled himself. Pic/Twitter Mohammad Mubeen

When a Twitter user tried to troll Telangana police and the Cyberabad traffic police, he didn't expect to be trolled himself.

On June 26, 2019, Twitter user Mohammad Mubeen took to the micro-blogging site and called out the Hyderabad police for issuing the wrong challan to him. But the epic response by the Hyderabad police left everyone in splits. It is one of the most hilarious things that you will witness today.

Sir we were only two members riding on the bike.But police has issued me challan for triple riding.look closely sir we were only two.@HYDTP @CYBTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/Wq3DMBBCzw — Mohammad Mubeen (@The_Mubeens) June 26, 2019

The Twitter user tagged Hyderabad police and Cyberbad traffic police in his post and complained about how he was wrongly given a challan, as according to them he was riding a bike triple-seat.

The Twitter user shared the picture of the same with another friend on the bike, to show it as proof that he was not riding triple seat. While sharing the post he wrote: Sir we were only two members riding on the bike. But the police has issued me challan for triple riding. look closely sir we were only two.

Sir,

Your request has been considered and we have placed a request to change the violation from Triple riding to W/O helmet. Please follow traffic rules and always wear a helmet. — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 26, 2019

In no time, the Telangana police took to the same post and trolled the user. Their reply left netizens in splits. In their response, the Telangana police wrote: Sir, Your request has been considered and we have placed a request to change the violation from Triple riding to W/O helmet. Please follow traffic rules and always wear a helmet.

As soon as the Telangana police posted their reply, the Internet was flooded with hilarious memes and netizens were quick enough to troll the situation. One Twitter user wrote, "LOL. such a trick photograph it was...!,", while another user wrote, "Apply helmet through photoshop and request again."

It was not karma dear i was wrong by not wearing helmet for which i pay challan.But we were not 3 and the challan imposed was for triple riding. — Mohammad Mubeen (@The_Mubeens) June 26, 2019

But the Twitter user didn't stop and had a few more words in response to Telangana police's response. He tweeted: It was not karma dear I was wrong by not wearing helmet for which I pay challan. But we were not 3 and the challan imposed was for triple riding.

In no time, the post became viral and netizens took to the post and reacted to the response by Telangana police.

Here's how netizens reacted to the hilarious trolling by Hyderabad police:

Triple Riding to Riding without Helmet. à¤Âà¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥Â à¤Âà¤¿à¤°à¤¾, à¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Â à¤Âà¤Âà¤¾ :) — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) June 26, 2019

LOL. such a trick photograph it was...! — Telugu Citizen (@telugu_citizen) June 26, 2019

Apply helmet through photoshop and request again — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatix4) June 26, 2019

Idiot doesn't even have rear view mirrors. Put fine for that also. — Anish Baliga (@Anish_Baliga) June 26, 2019

Isko bolte hai udta teer lena ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Af7y7k5kja — à¤­à¤¾à¤Âà¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¬ (@Bhai_saheb) June 26, 2019

And finally, here's the best of all:

So the third person got down from the bike to click this photo? — SriG24 (@jrsriganesh) June 26, 2019

