Cut through the chatter

Nadir Cazi, software engineer

Twitter is a means of getting information in real time. I can directly engage with people across different schools of thought without any filters. From economics, to politics, mental health, literature and poetry, I am updated about topics of my interest, in small doses.

On the downside, it can sometimes be a very toxic space. Navigating through the comments section of controversial topics can be damaging to your mental wellbeing. The final straw would be if Twitter began to have an obvious bias, and if voices I respect began to migrate to another platform.

Gautam Mengle, novelist and editor

I have been on Twitter for several years, and check the app multiple times a day - it keeps me abreast with trends and helps me to determine what people are trying to shape as trends. I find that the pros of Twitter outweigh the cons - I have made new friends, become educated about mental health and social causes, and helped others in whatever capacity I can. Twitter would lose its relevance for me if I found my posts being censored. I believe that as long as I am not being offensive, in the true sense of the word, I should be able to express myself freely.

Sarvesh Mehrotra, operations manager

I use Twitter primarily as a news source, and to verify all sides of a story. I do not believe in blindly following any one news source. In the absence of this platform, I would have had to dig through a lot of information on the internet. In that sense, I find Twitter very convenient. I am moderate in my use of social media and am aware of its role in my life. If I find that the platform loses objectivity, starts to push an agenda, and makes it difficult to freely access the information I am seeking, I would log off for good.

Vidit Chitroda, entrepreneur

I used to read three newspapers every morning. While I joined Twitter to follow motorsports, I gradually began using it as a source of news. I find that Twitter is less cluttered than other social media platforms and my interactions are more direct. This is why I have not quit Twitter thus far, despite having deleted other social media apps at various points. Twitter would overstay its welcome if I found that my data privacy and security were being compromised and misused.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news