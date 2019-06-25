Search

Twitter war breaks out between Sachin and Dhoni fans over Tendulkar's comment

Published: Jun 25, 2019, 14:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sachin Tendulkar criticised MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's slow batting in the middle overs vs Afghanistan which led to India's low score in the match

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar (Pic/ Twitter)

India's famed middle-order failed to counter the Afghanistan spinners as the Gulbadin Naib-led side restricted the two-time champions to a below-par 224 for eight.

Sachin Tendulkar criticised MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's slow batting in the middle overs and in an interview to India Today said, "I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,"

"There were more than 2-3 dot balls. After Virat got out in the 38th over and till the 45th over we hadn't scored many runs. There were not enough outings for the middle order batsmen till now and that put pressure on them. But the intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen," Tendulkar said.

"Kedar Jadhav was under pressure, he had not had an outing up until now. He needed someone to take charge of the situation early on but that did not happen.

Both Kedar and Dhoni were not able to play at the required strike rate that they would have wanted. Those in-between overs could have been better and that is why Kedar was under a bit of pressure," Tendulkar said.

Ever since the interview, a war has broken out on Twitter over the comments by the Indian batting legend. Both Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni fans have been at loggerheads, let's read a few comments:

