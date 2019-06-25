Twitter war breaks out between Sachin and Dhoni fans over Tendulkar's comment

cricket-world-cup

Sachin Tendulkar criticised MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's slow batting in the middle overs vs Afghanistan which led to India's low score in the match



India's famed middle-order failed to counter the Afghanistan spinners as the Gulbadin Naib-led side restricted the two-time champions to a below-par 224 for eight.

Sachin Tendulkar criticised MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's slow batting in the middle overs and in an interview to India Today said, "I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,"

"There were more than 2-3 dot balls. After Virat got out in the 38th over and till the 45th over we hadn't scored many runs. There were not enough outings for the middle order batsmen till now and that put pressure on them. But the intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen," Tendulkar said.

"Kedar Jadhav was under pressure, he had not had an outing up until now. He needed someone to take charge of the situation early on but that did not happen.

Both Kedar and Dhoni were not able to play at the required strike rate that they would have wanted. Those in-between overs could have been better and that is why Kedar was under a bit of pressure," Tendulkar said.

Ever since the interview, a war has broken out on Twitter over the comments by the Indian batting legend. Both Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni fans have been at loggerheads, let's read a few comments:

Sachin never won India any finals . Dhoni did ..Sachin had limitations as well — Sid M (@SidM1) June 24, 2019

Sachin 2003 WC runs

673 runs



Ms Dhoni 2007, 2011, 2015, till afg match

597 runs pic.twitter.com/nttjZiOlpS — Harish godha (@Down_the_track) June 24, 2019

These Dhoni fans bringing random Sachin's slow knocks.

What do you have to say about this all time legendary innings by dear Thala? pic.twitter.com/vbYDkKqImf — Akki (@CrickPotato1) June 24, 2019

1) audience watching

MS Dhoni : The untold story



2) audience watching

Sachin: A billion dreams pic.twitter.com/FybWGp9m17 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 24, 2019

In two World Cup finals #Sachin scored 22 runs and still few stupid people call him God of Cricket, and how dare he criticise MS Dhoni. #MSDhoni. I totally agree with you @kannanxxx1 pic.twitter.com/1COexExHJC — Arjun (@IamArjun98) June 25, 2019

"Dhoni lacked the intent"

Me: Ok



"Sachin Played for records"

Me: Ok



"Ramesh Powar was an average cricketer"

Me: pic.twitter.com/3DkxLgTGAT — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) June 24, 2019

The same man that won you the World Cup which you couldn't win in your whole career with one of the best Indian players around. Sachin acting like he was some big hitter, man used to struggle in his 90s. Someone should pull up his strike rate when he's been in the 90sð¤¦ð½‍âï¸ #Dhonið pic.twitter.com/hCVQ5aBI9h — Nim (@Nirmal_A) June 24, 2019

Sachin (about Dhoni): He did not show any positive intent against Afghanistan



Dhoni: Are you talking about the positive intent which you used to show in your 90s.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 24, 2019

#sachin Sachin can't do Dhoni.. Vice Versa.. Sachin class at best.. Dhoni destructive at best.. Both are winners and champions.. Deserve every one respect.. pic.twitter.com/BOxBiMyiKJ — Rajinithamizh (@rajinithamizh) June 25, 2019

Mumbaikars have always been anti Dhoni. be it Sachin, gavaskar, manjrekar all of them don't like Dhoni. may be the epicenter of cricket has been shifted from Mumbai to rest of India that hurts these guys. Dhoni is a legend & he will bounce back. — Rajan singh (@Rajansi74877574) June 23, 2019

When Dhoni fans compare him to Sachin

Sachin fans: pic.twitter.com/o4bQfGMW8U — Himanshu (@h1ma9shu) June 25, 2019

Bandh karo yaar ye sachin vs dhoni

Both are legends...And both played for#TeamIndia .



I m dhoni fan and I have huge respect for #SachinTendulkar .



So stop negativity...We are one team

One country...#TeamIndia .#BleedBlue #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/WkkEqBTIOJ — ð¸Snehuð®ð³ (@dazzling_Snehal) June 25, 2019

