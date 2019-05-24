Twitterati ask Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit politics after Rahul Gandhi loses in Amethi

Published: May 24, 2019, 15:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In April, Navjot Singh Sidhu had announced he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi

Navjot Singh Sidhu. Pic/PTI

After trends showed Bharatiya Janata Party's emphatic win at 2019 General Elections, tweeple went berserk over Congress President Rahul Gandhi losing the prestigious Amethi seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani. Considered as one of the biggest setbacks of the Lok Sabha polls, the chorus grew on Twitter for the resignation of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. In April, Sidhu had announced he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi.

Hours after blaming Navjot Singh Sidhu's inept handling of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for the poor performance of the Congress in the urban areas, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday evening said he intended to change the minister's portfolio. In an interview with a news channel, the Chief Minister said the urban vote bank had been the backbone of the Congress in Punjab but Sidhu's failure to do any development work had impacted the party, which had performed well this time in the rural areas. Asked if the party leadership would agree to the change in Sidhu's portfolio, Amarinder Singh said he had raised the issue some months ago, but it had been agreed that a decision should be taken after the Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to Sidhu's remarks on the investigation into the sacrilege cases, the Chief Minister had said the minister evidently did not understand that the SIT had been set up by the Assembly.

The Chief Minister had also reiterated that Sidhu's 'yari and jhappi' (friendship and hugs) with the Pakistani Army Chief would not be tolerated, especially by Army personnel, who were being killed by ISI-backed terrorists while he was going hugging their leaders.

