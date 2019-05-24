Twitterati ask Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit politics after Rahul Gandhi loses in Amethi
In April, Navjot Singh Sidhu had announced he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi
After trends showed Bharatiya Janata Party's emphatic win at 2019 General Elections, tweeple went berserk over Congress President Rahul Gandhi losing the prestigious Amethi seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani. Considered as one of the biggest setbacks of the Lok Sabha polls, the chorus grew on Twitter for the resignation of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. In April, Sidhu had announced he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi.
Here's what people on Twitter said...
Come man we are proud of you, Now please mark your word, please Resign #SiddhuQuitPolitics pic.twitter.com/YOK4L42QRH— à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤² à¤°à¥à¤¯ (@Rahulroy88) May 24, 2019
I hope Mr.Navjot Singh sidhu will give his resignation as he promised earlier ðððð#SiddhuQuitPolitics— Honest_man (@Honestm80518228) May 24, 2019
@sherryontopp— C A NAMCHOOM (@leavegoatalone) May 24, 2019
Sir ji, the people are avidly waiting for your resignation and retirement from politics.#SiddhuQuitPolitics
Sherry chalo beta aab aapka samay aa gaya hai bye bye!!!!!!!!! #SiddhuQuitPolitics— Yashvardhan jain (@Vfunk4) May 24, 2019
à¤à¥à¤¡ à¤¦à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¥¤ à¤à¤à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ #SiddhuQuitPolitics— Santosh Ghuge (@GhugeSantosh1) May 24, 2019
Nikal lo phir siddhu #SiddhuQuitPolitics— Hitesh Singh Tomar (@TomarHitesh) May 24, 2019
Atleast do the drama of resigning, then Congo will do another drama of retaining you #SiddhuQuitPolitics otherwise people will shame you ðð— #SahajaYoga (@BeingHumanRahul) May 24, 2019
Thoko tali aur niklo yahaan se! #SiddhuQuitPolitics— Saikiran babladi (@kirriguy) May 24, 2019
Samay aa gya hai #SiddhuQuitPolitics— Harshil Mantri (@Harshil__Mantri) May 24, 2019
It would be better if you quit now, anyway Capt is going to kick you out of Punjab. You can at least say you kept your words #SiddhuQuitPolitics— veeru (@veeru64309033) May 24, 2019
Hours after blaming Navjot Singh Sidhu's inept handling of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for the poor performance of the Congress in the urban areas, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday evening said he intended to change the minister's portfolio. In an interview with a news channel, the Chief Minister said the urban vote bank had been the backbone of the Congress in Punjab but Sidhu's failure to do any development work had impacted the party, which had performed well this time in the rural areas. Asked if the party leadership would agree to the change in Sidhu's portfolio, Amarinder Singh said he had raised the issue some months ago, but it had been agreed that a decision should be taken after the Lok Sabha elections.
Referring to Sidhu's remarks on the investigation into the sacrilege cases, the Chief Minister had said the minister evidently did not understand that the SIT had been set up by the Assembly.
The Chief Minister had also reiterated that Sidhu's 'yari and jhappi' (friendship and hugs) with the Pakistani Army Chief would not be tolerated, especially by Army personnel, who were being killed by ISI-backed terrorists while he was going hugging their leaders.
Top news stories of the day
- Election Results 2019: The spectacular failure of Raj Thackeray
- Narendra Modi's incredible journey: From a tea seller to powerful PM
- Rare, candid photos of Amit Thackeray with family and friends
- Manmohan Singh, Bal Thackeray: Politicians whose lives have been turned into biopics
- Election results 2019: Mumbai North East chooses Manoj Kotak
- Elections Results 2019: Thank you voters, says Mumbai BJP
- Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray swear by 'unbreakable' alliance
- Election Results 2019: What next for Amit Shah?
- Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building at Bhendi Bazaar; 2 dead
- Election Results 2019: Victory thanks to senior party leaders, say workers
- Elections 2019: Sena-BJP managed to retain 41 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra
- Gajanan Kirtikar: We won because we fulfilled the promises we made in past 5 years
- Wayanad voted for a PM candidate, got MP instead, says social activist
- Elections Results 2019: How contesting film celebs are faring
- Election Results 2019: How Axis My India nailed the exit polls
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Rahul Gandhi does not want to step out of his diaper, says Sidharth Nath Singh