Twitterati celebrates 71st Army Day; President Kovind and Narendra Modi extend wishes

On Army Day, the force also remembers and pays tributes to armymen who sacrificed their lives for the country

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 as it was on this day in 1949 that Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. On this day, the force also remembers and pays tributes to armymen who sacrificed their lives for the country. This year, for the first time, the parade is led by a woman officer, Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi.

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the Indian Army on the occasion of the 71st Army Day. President Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, "On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant."

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the Army on the micro-blogging site.

Not just this, Twitter is filled with wishes for the army, so much so that the #ArmyDay is trending. Actor Anupam Kher, Telangana CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh have also wished the Army.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” Wishing the amazing #IndianArmy @adgpi a very happy 71st #ArmyDay. Thank you for your duty and sacrifices for us civilians. Jai Hind. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/qNGnj9WoD7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 14, 2019

Saluting the strength and valor of our great soldiers on National #ArmyDay. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 15, 2019

Greetings and warm wishes to all Army personnel, ex-servicemen and their families on the #ArmyDay. The Indian Army is known worldwide for its exceptional courage, bravery and the highest standards of professionalism. Indian Army will always remain the pride of our nation.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2019

Others also congratulated the army on its special day.

Greetings on the occasion of #ArmyDay. It is a day to remember the glory of #IndianArmy and to salute the valiant soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the Nation.. pic.twitter.com/q1rajLMQSY — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 15, 2019

Saluting our brave soldiers and their families ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ thank you for your service ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ #ArmyDay #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/CNLSKkjzS6 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 15, 2019

On Indian #ArmyDay, let us salute our brave soldiers who courageously guard our borders & face numerous adversities to keep us safe at all times. Jai Hind! @adgpi pic.twitter.com/7PU0sXdTSp — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 15, 2019

Greetings to all jawans of the valiant Indian Army, their families and veterans on 71st #ArmyDay. Homage to all brave soldiers who gave their lives in defence of our great nation. pic.twitter.com/tRX8RRHiwf — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 15, 2019

On #ArmyDay, a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army.



Every single one of them is the epitome of matchless valor and boundless determination; and embodies the motto of the Indian Army: Service Before Self.



Let us proudly honor our army! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LWe4dv5531 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 15, 2019

Climate changes, enemy changes, place changes, protecting the country never changes. Salute to the

extraordinary men who have laid down their life for us in the line of defence and to those who are deployed to defend our motherland.#ArmyDay

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/OsJVMt4mjA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

I salute the indomitable spirit and courage of our Army, and the valour of the men and women who sacrifice so much to ensure that we live safe and in peace. #ArmyDay ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/5tDwPKeucX — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 15, 2019

