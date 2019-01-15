Twitterati celebrates 71st Army Day; President Kovind and Narendra Modi extend wishes

Jan 15, 2019, 14:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On Army Day, the force also remembers and pays tributes to armymen who sacrificed their lives for the country

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 as it was on this day in 1949 that Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. On this day, the force also remembers and pays tributes to armymen who sacrificed their lives for the country. This year, for the first time, the parade is led by a woman officer, Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi.

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the Indian Army on the occasion of the 71st Army Day. President Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, "On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the Army on the micro-blogging site.

Not just this, Twitter is filled with wishes for the army, so much so that the #ArmyDay is trending. Actor Anupam Kher, Telangana CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh have also wished the Army.

Others also congratulated the army on its special day. 

