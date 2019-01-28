Twitterati celebrates 'Empowering Nari Shakti' by Narendra Modi

Jan 28, 2019, 16:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent

People took 'Empowering Nari Shakti' to another level on the social platform Twitter and celebrated by showering praises for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Twitterati celebrates 'Empowering Nari Shakti' by Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Nari Shakti is the 2018 Hindi word of the year, announced Oxford Dictionaries after the word attracted a great deal of attention and reflects the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past year. Derived from Sanskrit, Nari means women and shakti means power. Thereby terming Nari Shakti as women's power. The term is used to symbolize women taking charge of their own lives. The announcement was made at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Further, it added that a large spike in the use of the word Nari Shakti was recorded in March 2018 as discussion arose around the Government of India's Nari Shakti Puraskar (Women Power Award) held on the International Women'sDay.

In 2018, two major decisions are taken by the Supreme Court significantly contributed to Nari Shakti's prominence in 2018: a ban on triple talaq, the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce, and the taking down of a rule that disallowed girls and women entry to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. 

Continuing the trend in 2019, twitterati celebrated and supported an initiative by Narendra Modi called 'Empowering Nari Shakti' in great numbers. Under Narendra Modi's guidance, the BJP led government has brought about significant changes in the upliftment of women across India. 

The 70th Republic Day celebrations held at Delhi too saw a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti' as an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles created history by marching down the Rajpath while a woman officer performed a bike stunt as part of the daredevils for the first time.

Hailing the women of today, hashtag titled 'Empowering Nari Shakti' started to trend on Twitter. Netizens congratulated Narendra Modi led government and gave more power to 'Nari Shakti'. Here's how Twitterati hailed 'Nari Shakti' on Twitter:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

narendra modibharatiya janata partynational newsindian politics

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

PM Modi interacts with 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' winners

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK