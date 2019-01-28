Twitterati celebrates 'Empowering Nari Shakti' by Narendra Modi

national

People took 'Empowering Nari Shakti' to another level on the social platform Twitter and celebrated by showering praises for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nari Shakti is the 2018 Hindi word of the year, announced Oxford Dictionaries after the word attracted a great deal of attention and reflects the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past year. Derived from Sanskrit, Nari means women and shakti means power. Thereby terming Nari Shakti as women's power. The term is used to symbolize women taking charge of their own lives. The announcement was made at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Further, it added that a large spike in the use of the word Nari Shakti was recorded in March 2018 as discussion arose around the Government of India's Nari Shakti Puraskar (Women Power Award) held on the International Women'sDay.

In 2018, two major decisions are taken by the Supreme Court significantly contributed to Nari Shakti's prominence in 2018: a ban on triple talaq, the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce, and the taking down of a rule that disallowed girls and women entry to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Continuing the trend in 2019, twitterati celebrated and supported an initiative by Narendra Modi called 'Empowering Nari Shakti' in great numbers. Under Narendra Modi's guidance, the BJP led government has brought about significant changes in the upliftment of women across India.



The 70th Republic Day celebrations held at Delhi too saw a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti' as an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles created history by marching down the Rajpath while a woman officer performed a bike stunt as part of the daredevils for the first time.



Hailing the women of today, hashtag titled 'Empowering Nari Shakti' started to trend on Twitter. Netizens congratulated Narendra Modi led government and gave more power to 'Nari Shakti'. Here's how Twitterati hailed 'Nari Shakti' on Twitter:

Due to the @narendramodi government, women are witnessing a New India.

India where women have been enabled with the power to empower themselves and the nation #EmpoweringNariShakti @smritiirani @nsitharaman https://t.co/MoRv7ScYnj — Rashmi Singh (@iRashmiSingh) January 28, 2019

#EmpoweringNariShakti The would-be mothers are now receiving Rs 6,000

that can be used to meet their nutritional requirements under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. Modi govt is taking care of the health of

mothers, especially poor & vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/mYcWQ0RpPp — Pon Radhakrishnan (@PonnaarrBJP) January 28, 2019

#EmpoweringNariShakti

A true example of Empowering & Encouraging.

A true example of Empowering & Encouraging.

Arulmozhi says that her experience using GeM makes her believe that it is a great platform for Government offices to save public money.. She is a beneficiary of Mudra Scheme.

Muslim Women chanting Modi Modi to thank the Prime Minister for his commitment against the Triple Talaq. Which leader was so concerned about the women equality and empowerment despite several difficulties and protests? @narendramodi #MondayMotivation#EmpoweringNariShakti pic.twitter.com/Yu5mYnFEgT — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 28, 2019

#EmpoweringNariShakti After Modi govt’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, there has been a marked improvement in sex ratio at birth in many gender-sensitive districts. pic.twitter.com/YpThLwLNhs — Bjp Singur (@bjp4singur) January 28, 2019

#EmpoweringNariShakti

She is definitely a role model to many of us. She is from a poor background. Daughter of a bus conductor. Studied at a government college. Now she is the daughter of India and she is protecting Bharat Mata with all her heart.

From Mudra and Ujjwala to Sukanya Samriddhi and the ban on triple talaq, PM @narendramodi ji's govt has created an environment conducive to the holistic development of women at every stage of life.#EmpoweringNariShakti pic.twitter.com/mCD4nqC1yH — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 28, 2019

#EmpoweringNariShakti under Modi Ji govt, women are leading from Panchayat to Parliament.

16th Lok Sabha has highest number of elected female MPs & about half of those are from BJP.

This shows BJP is the party where women is respected & encourage always.#MondayMotivation

16th Lok Sabha has highest number of elected female MPs & about half of those are from BJP.

This shows BJP is the party where women is respected & encourage always.

The @narendramodi Govt exempted Sanitary Napkins from GST!



The @narendramodi Govt exempted Sanitary Napkins from GST!

A landmark decision towards encouraging menstrual hygiene among young girls and women!

#EmpoweringNariShakti Ty PM for taking Such A Huge Step towards, 13 Cr. Gas Connections,leading to Household Gas Coverage, under 90%

Saved Millions of Women Inhaling the Toxic Fumes,leading to A Healrhy Life for Healthy India pic.twitter.com/Rv6GB2GtOu — #gurukulsukanya iyer (@sukanyaiyer2) January 28, 2019

Empowering Nari Shakti in every endeavour, at every stage #EmpoweringNariShakti pic.twitter.com/Bg4rq0Kar1 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 28, 2019

