Twitterati celebrates girl power on #NationalGirlChildDay

This was initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. It aims to bring awareness about issues like education, health and nutrition.

From Mamata Banerjee to Mumbai Police, everybody has extended their heartfelt wishes to girls and wished them well for the future. Cricketer Suresh Raina posted a video with his daughter and wished all the girls.

My little girl, who teaches me love, compassion, and all things good in a new way everyday. Girl child is precious and irreplaceable, we all need to celebrate them not just today, but everyday. #NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/KdH8cuxDbH — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) January 24, 2019

No nation can thrive without girls. They are the change-makers, they are our future.



On #NationalGirlChildDay, let us resolve to empower them. Give them education, equality, and freedom and see the wonders they bring to the world. pic.twitter.com/S9w9bUZTDn — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 24, 2019

Greetings on the occasion of #NationalGirlChildDay. Let us celebrate the marvelous achievements of our daughters, who have made India proud.

Our girls must get a safe, healthy and caring environment to grow and excel in the field of their interest. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 24, 2019

Today is #NationalGirlChildDay. Our #Kanyashree Scheme has proved to be revolutionary in empowering the girl child & has been awarded the first prize in public service by @UN in 2017. About 60 lakh girls have been empowered by this revolutionary scheme >> https://t.co/s7NhLxUfsl — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 24, 2019

On #NationalGirlChildDay, let's pledge to advance the rights of girl child & promote their survival, protection, development & participation in a holistic manner.



The flagship scheme 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' has led us to reduce the Gender Gap for Child Survival in India. pic.twitter.com/gsBxgrb6rU — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 24, 2019

“It is #NationalGirlChildDay. On this occasion, let us reiterate an important truth: women are no less to men or other gender; and they must have equal rights. It is the onus of the government of the day to stand up for women's rights.” - CM Pinarayi Vijayan — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) January 24, 2019

On #NationalGirlChildDay let us pledge to empower the girl child so she can grow up & empower our nation!!#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/zob1nrgZRK — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) January 24, 2019

On #NationalGirlChildDay, let us pledge to empower, nurture & motivate all the Betis of India to give them equal opportunities to pursue their dreams. Their role in society & nation building is paramount. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/pFTt9cH3Nc — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 24, 2019

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar also announced that the ministry has decided to expand residential schools for the girl child and its hostel facilities from the present 6-8 standard to 6-12 standard.

#NationalGirlChildDay :

To ensure that the #BetiBachaoBetiPadao scheme becomes more fruitful, @HRDMinistry under #SamagraShiksha has expanded residential schools for the girl child #KGBV & its hostel facilities from the present 6-8 standard to 6-12 standard. pic.twitter.com/o3g2dG8usk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 24, 2019

