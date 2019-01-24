Twitterati celebrates girl power on #NationalGirlChildDay

Jan 24, 2019, 18:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

India celebrates National Girl Child Day on January 24 every year. This was initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. It aims to bring awareness about issues like education, health and nutrition.

From Mamata Banerjee to Mumbai Police, everybody has extended their heartfelt wishes to girls and wished them well for the future. Cricketer Suresh Raina posted a video with his daughter and wished all the girls. 

 

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar also announced that the ministry has decided to expand residential schools for the girl child and its hostel facilities from the present 6-8 standard to 6-12 standard.

