Twitterati celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity

international

The International Day for Biological Diversity comes within the scope of the UN Post-2015 Development Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals

Pic courtesy/Twitter

The International Day for Biological Diversity is a United Nations initiative for the promotion and creating awareness of biodiversity issues. It is celebrated on May 22 annually. The International Day for Biological Diversity comes within the scope of the UN Post-2015 Development Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals. In this larger initiative of international cooperation, the topic of biodiversity concerns stakeholders in sustainable agriculture; land degradation and drought, desertification, health and sustainable development; water and sanitation; energy; science, knowledge-sharing and capacity-building, technology and innovation; urban resilience and adaptation; climate change and disaster risk reduction; sustainable transport; oceans and seas; forests; vulnerable groups including indigenous peoples; and food security.

In a Rio+20 outcome document, "The World We Want: A Future for All", the critical role of biodiversity in sustainable development was recognized. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to participate in this initiative to create awareness about this day globally.

#DYK: The world celebrates May 22 of every year as International Day of Biological Diversity. This year's theme, "Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health," highlights the role biodiversity plays as key catalyst to transforming food systems and improving human well-being. #IDBD2019 pic.twitter.com/DdEg7MnY9A — ï¼¤ï¼¥ï¼®ï¼² (@DENROfficial) May 22, 2019

Biodiversity is the living fabric of our planet, hence today we celebrate the International Day of Biological Diversity. It is up to us to transform our relationships, roles and actions with biodiveristy today. #unwomensg #un #biodiversity pic.twitter.com/HHPdshIKId — UN Women Singapore (@UNWomenSg) May 22, 2019

Today we celebrate International Day Of Biological Diversity #InternationalBioDiversityDay pic.twitter.com/dqKzgJz2d0 — Rima Chaturvedi #ParamShakti #NyayForIndia (@rima_chaturvedi) May 22, 2019

Happy International Day of Biological Diversityðð±ð¸ð¾ð



Central Dogma of Biology:

Life on Earth is both diverse and united through various interactions amongst its organisms.



Ang lahat ng bagay ay maka-ugnay! pic.twitter.com/ve8a0v27O2 — Jericho Amisola (@triofficial_) May 22, 2019

It's International Day of Biological Diversity and our learners are exploring what groups we can make. #learningstations #inquiry #biodiversity #BiodiversityDay. So many great learning conversations especially about how humans fit in. #science #scichatnz @NZScienceLearn pic.twitter.com/QAdWue4hnJ — Nathan Crocker (@NathOnPoint) May 22, 2019

Ahead of the International Day of Biological Diversity celebrated on May 22, @UNEnvironment and @WCCBHQ of India launched an awareness campaign #NotAllAnimalsMigrateByChoice to be displayed at major airports across the country



Read More: https://t.co/GWyOe4gjNw pic.twitter.com/rbNhElCRGc — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 20, 2019

The theme for International Day for Biological Diversity 2019 is Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health.

Top News Stories Of The Day

<h2>Top News Stories Of The Day</h2><ul><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Mumbai cops land in LOC to search man who sent a pornographic video on WhatsApp" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-cops-land-in-loc-to-search-man-who-sent-a-pornographic-video-on-whatsapp/20991150" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Mumbai cops land in LOC to search man who sent a pornographic video on WhatsApp</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="mid-day test drive: Mumbai streets are alive with the danger of cylinders" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mid-day-test-drive-mumbai-streets-are-alive-with-the-danger-of-cylinders/20990196" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">mid-day test drive: Mumbai streets are alive with the danger of cylinders</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Mumbai: Priest dies of shock after seeing truck run over boy at Sion-Koliwada" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-priest-dies-of-shock-after-seeing-truck-run-over-boy-at-sion-koliwada/20990197" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Mumbai: Priest dies of shock after seeing truck run over boy at Sion-Koliwada</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Mumbai: Snakes frequenting posh Malabar Hill Society scare residents" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-snakes-frequenting-posh-malabar-hill-society-scares-residents/20990199" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Mumbai: Snakes frequenting posh Malabar Hill Society scare residents</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Dead man's case files go missing from JJ Hospital" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/dead-mans-case-files-go-missing-from-jj-hospital/20991158" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Dead man's case files go missing from JJ Hospital</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Mumbai: 23 BMM students of Khalsa college stranded in final year" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-23-bmm-students-of-khalsa-college-stranded-in-final-year/20991157" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Mumbai: 23 BMM students of Khalsa college stranded in final year</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Shiv Sena may get Dy CM post soon" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/shiv-sena-may-get-dy-cm-post-soon/20991152" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Shiv Sena may get Dy CM post soon</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Thane police crack Vajreshwari temple theft, nab five" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/thane-police-crack-vajreshwari-temple-theft-nab-five/20991151" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Thane police crack Vajreshwari temple theft, nab five</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Mumbai: Rape accused flees from cops through hospital toilet in Versova" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-rape-accused-flees-from-cops-through-hospital-toilet-in-versova/20991159" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Mumbai: Rape accused flees from cops through hospital toilet in Versova</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="BJP in Mumbai North to keep 3,000 laddoos, pedas ready for Thursday" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/bjp-in-mumbai-north-to-keep-3000-laddoos-pedas-ready-for-thursday/20991154" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">BJP in Mumbai North to keep 3,000 laddoos, pedas ready for Thursday</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Tushar Gandhi: To drag Bapu in was strategically planned" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/tushar-gandhi-to-drag-bapu-in-was-strategically-planned/20991153" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Tushar Gandhi: To drag Bapu in was strategically planned</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Mumbai Mahila Congress seeks FIR against Vivek Oberoi for insulting women's modesty" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mumbai-mahila-congress-seeks-fir-against-vivek-oberoi-for-insulting-womens-modesty/20992153" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Mumbai Mahila Congress seeks FIR against Vivek Oberoi for insulting women's modesty</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Court quashes sexual assault FIR against actor Jeetendra filed by cousin" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/court-quashes-sexual-assault-fir-against-actor-jeetendra-filed-by-cousin/20991193" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Court quashes sexual assault FIR against actor Jeetendra filed by cousin</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="TikTok Celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead; act captured on CCTV" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/tiktok-celebrity-mohit-mor-shot-dead-act-captured-on-cctv/20992176" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">TikTok Celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead; act captured on CCTV</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Poonam Mahajan: Unseen family photos of Pramod Mahajan's daughter" href="https://www.mid-day.com/photos/poonam-mahajan-unseen-family-photos-of-pramod-mahajans-daughter/15560" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Poonam Mahajan: Unseen family photos of Pramod Mahajan's daughter</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Elections 2019: Popular politicians and key battles in Mumbai" href="https://www.mid-day.com/photos/elections-2019-popular-politicians-and-key-battles-in-mumbai/47983" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Elections 2019: Popular politicians and key battles in Mumbai</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="Mumbai tour operators cancel travel plans to save the fireflies" href="https://www.mid-day.com/articles/mid-day-impact-mumbai-tour-operators-cancel-travel-plans-to-save-the-fireflies/20990198" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Mumbai tour operators cancel travel plans to save the fireflies</span></a></span></strong></span></li><li><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong><span style="font-size: medium;"><a title="These photos of Milind Deora with wife Pooja and family are precious" href="https://www.mid-day.com/photos/these-family-photos-of-milind-deora-with-wife-pooja-and-father-murli-are-precious/42343" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">These photos of Milind Deora with wife Pooja and family are precious</span></a></span></strong></span></li></ul><div><em><span><strong>Catch up on all the latest <span style="color: #ff0000;"><a title="mid-day news" href="https://www.mid-day.com/news" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Crime, National, International and Hatke news</span></a></span> here. </strong></span><strong>Also download the new mid-day <span style="color: #ff0000;"><a title="mid-day android app " href="https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Android</span></a></span> and <span style="color: #ff0000;"><a title="mid-day iOS app" href="https://goo.gl/KQziH4" target="_blank"><span style="color: #ff0000;">iOS</span></a></span> apps to get latest updates</strong></em></div>