Twitterati celebrates Maharana Pratap Jayanti to honour the great Rajput king

Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to hail praises for the legendary Rajput king, Maharana Pratap Singh on his birth anniversary to honour his valour

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a festival celebrated in remembrance of a Rajput king of Mewar, Maharana Pratap Singh. The legendary king of India is renowned as a true and brave patriot that commenced the first war of independence. He fought alongside one of the most famous Mughal Emperors, Akbar, in the battle of Haldighati. The intense battle lasted 4 hours and Maharana Pratap had to make an escape in the end. However, the mighty king managed to kill many opponents in the battlefield, earning him the honour and respect.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti to honour his achievements annually on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase which is the third month according to the Hindu calendar. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day hailing praises for the legendary king, Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary.

Maharana Pratap an eternal patriot who fought the first war of independence.He has been a source of inspiration to one and all. Let celebrate this day in his honour. Happy maharana pratap jayanti. pic.twitter.com/kKNnqawAM9 — Chowkidar Rishabh Singh (@singhrishabh11) May 8, 2019

A humble tribute to #MaharanaPratap on his birth anniversary. He will always be remembered for his courage and bravery. His stories of great valour and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations... ð pic.twitter.com/tUcYq9ehl6 — Chowkidar Jignesh Der (@der_jignesh) May 9, 2019

Remembering one of the bravest & most inspiring warrior son of Bharat #MaharanaPratap on his birth anniversary.

His life symbolises courage, gallantry,never-say-die spirit, patriotism & self-sacrifice.

Tribute & Salute to our Heroðºð pic.twitter.com/LHX82yFK6I — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 9, 2019

Remembering the warrior son of bharat mata #MaharanaPratap singh on his birthday anniversary.



A symbol of pride, a phenomenal leader who fought hard with mughals to protect motherland. pic.twitter.com/NLRpwEMBKS — Mßishnoi (@29NotJustNumber) May 9, 2019

Jayanti today of my hero, one of the greatest Hindu warriors ever, a man who has been an inspiration to so many warriors and revolutionaries, Maharana Pratap, the lone Rajput ruler who refused to bow to Akbar. #maharanapratapjayanti #MaharanaPratap pic.twitter.com/S03b9rao54 — Ratnakar Sadasyula-à°°à°¤à±à°¨à°¾à°à°°à± à°¸à°¦à°¸à±à°¯à±à°² (@GabbarSanghi) May 9, 2019

Wish you all Shurveer Maharana Pratap Jayanti ...... Jai Hind ðªð»ðªð»ðªð» pic.twitter.com/jGHIl8yMDB — Chowkidar V J Singh (@VJSingh66740982) May 9, 2019

”Those who are overwhelmed in happiness and fear the adversity, neither get success or a place in history.”

Salutes to Maharana Pratap, the valiant Rajput, an epitome of kingship and as one of the greatest emperors that ruled India.#MaharanaPratapJayanti #MaharanaPratap pic.twitter.com/1WSZ7Ar6jq — Jeevan Patnaik (@JeevanPatnaik2) May 9, 2019

This day is celebrated by performing special pujas (prayers) in his remembrance and honour. In many parts of the country, there are several cultural debates and events that take place on this auspicious day. People also visit his memorial statue in Udaipur on his birthday. People of the country gather to conduct religious rites and vibrant parades to honour the king’s legacy.

