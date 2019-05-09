Twitterati celebrates Maharana Pratap Jayanti to honour the great Rajput king

Published: May 09, 2019, 10:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to hail praises for the legendary Rajput king, Maharana Pratap Singh on his birth anniversary to honour his valour

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Deepti

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a festival celebrated in remembrance of a Rajput king of Mewar, Maharana Pratap Singh. The legendary king of India is renowned as a true and brave patriot that commenced the first war of independence. He fought alongside one of the most famous Mughal Emperors, Akbar, in the battle of Haldighati. The intense battle lasted 4 hours and Maharana Pratap had to make an escape in the end. However, the mighty king managed to kill many opponents in the battlefield, earning him the honour and respect.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti to honour his achievements annually on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase which is the third month according to the  Hindu calendar. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day hailing praises for the legendary king, Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary.

This day is celebrated by performing special pujas (prayers) in his remembrance and honour. In many parts of the country, there are several cultural debates and events that take place on this auspicious day. People also visit his memorial statue in Udaipur on his birthday. People of the country gather to conduct religious rites and vibrant parades to honour the king’s legacy.

