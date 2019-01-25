Twitterati celebrates National Voters Day, encourages new voters to register

national

Various events are being held across the country to felicitate first-time voters and hand over their voter identity cards

Representational image

As India celebrates its ninth National Voters' Day on Friday, Twitterati is encouraging new voters to vote and are emphasizing on the importance of every single vote, so much so that the theme for this year's celebration is 'No Voter to be Left Behind'.

However, for those who haven't registered yet, don't worry, we have you covered. The registration process is easy and you don't have to visit any government office. Here are the steps to get you through the entire registration process.

Visit nvsp.in and click on Form 6. Those who want to shift their constituency also have to click on the same link

Fill in the details like name, date of birth, language preferred etc

Ensure that you have scanned copies of documents like your picture and age and address proof. Upload the documents

Lastly, fill the details regarding declaration of the authenticity of details filled in the form and hit 'Submit'

You will receive a unique acknowledgement number where you can track your registration and status to alter constituency or address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to encourage new voters.

Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels. Your doing so will go a long way in building a New India.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

Sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik made a special sand-art for this day.

On #NationalVotersDay my SandArt with message ‘No voter to be left behind ‘ at Puri beach Odisha pic.twitter.com/KxpapH0mFj

— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 25, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan issued a three part tweet to encourage new voters.

The voting right gives us the opportunity to sculpt our collective destiny, our collective future. Start sculpting the Country's freedom with responsibility.(1/3) #TNVotesForIndia — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 25, 2019

Young minds always have a wish list, A time bound “Bucket List”. Please put “The Need to Vote” on the very top of that list. I put it at 3rd or 4th place. Many of my friends were even worse, they did not vote. Now we suffer the consequences.(2/3) #TNVotesForIndia — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 25, 2019

The onus of fighting corruption & bringing about a new Politiculture rests with the youth. Only the Youth now have the tenacity of purpose & will. Help build a powerful India which is long overdue.(3/3) #TNVotesForIndia

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 25, 2019

Other politicians like Mamata Banerjee, Vijay Rupani, Smriti Irani also tweeted.

Today is #NationalVotersDay. Being able to cast a vote and elect a person of our choice is what makes us the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely important that the voters, specially the new, young voters, exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2019

Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. I urge youth to register themselves as voter to help strengthen our democracy. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) January 25, 2019

On #NationalVotersDay, my gratitude to scores of citizens who have ensured that our democracy thrives and is strengthened by each vote cast by them. pic.twitter.com/PpuvlwwG8G — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 25, 2019

I also call upon the voters specially the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers in coming elections to give more strength to country's democracy.

May the Will of our Nation's common men Win always!#NationalVotersDay — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 25, 2019

Your Vote is your Voice! Your one vote has the power to build a New India.

Let’s celebrate the rich democratic tradition on #NationalVotersDay & cast our votes responsibly to further strengthen democracy. pic.twitter.com/pxgKF5GO44 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 25, 2019

