Twitterati celebrates National Voters Day, encourages new voters to register

Jan 25, 2019, 14:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Various events are being held across the country to felicitate first-time voters and hand over their voter identity cards

Twitterati celebrates National Voters Day, encourages new voters to register
Representational image

As India celebrates its ninth National Voters' Day on Friday, Twitterati is encouraging new voters to vote and are emphasizing on the importance of every single vote, so much so that the theme for this year's celebration is 'No Voter to be Left Behind'.

Various events are being held across the country to felicitate first-time voters and hand over their voter identity cards.

However, for those who haven't registered yet, don't worry, we have you covered. The registration process is easy and you don't have to visit any government office. Here are the steps to get you through the entire registration process.

  • Visit nvsp.in and click on Form 6. Those who want to shift their constituency also have to click on the same link
  • Fill in the details like name, date of birth, language preferred etc
  • Ensure that you have scanned copies of documents like your picture and age and address proof. Upload the documents
  • Lastly, fill the details regarding declaration of the authenticity of details filled in the form and hit 'Submit'
  • You will receive a unique acknowledgement number where you can track your registration and status to alter constituency or address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to encourage new voters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mamata banerjeenarendra modismriti irani

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

All you need to know about SC verdict on reopening dance bars in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK