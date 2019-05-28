Twitterati celebrates World Menstrual Hygiene Day

Published: May 28, 2019, 13:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Menstrual Hygiene Day is a global advocacy platform that brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, individuals, government agencies, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women

Poor menstrual hygiene caused by a lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure undermines the educational opportunities, health and overall social status of women and girls around the world. As a result, millions of women and girls are kept from reaching their full potential. Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is a global advocacy platform that brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women and girls.

Vision

  • To create a world in which every woman and girl is empowered to manage her menstruation safely, hygienically, with confidence and without shame, where no woman or girl is limited by something as natural and normal as her period.

Mission

  • To break the silence, raise awareness and change negative social norms surrounding MHM around the world.
  • To engage decision-makers at global, national and local levels to increase the political priority for MHM and catalyze action.

Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter extended support to create awareness about Menstrual Hygiene Day.

MH Day was initiated by the German non-profit WASH United in 2013. WASH United is the overall global coordinator of MH Day and acts as its international secretariat.

