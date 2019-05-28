Twitterati celebrates World Menstrual Hygiene Day
Menstrual Hygiene Day is a global advocacy platform that brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, individuals, government agencies, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women
Poor menstrual hygiene caused by a lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure undermines the educational opportunities, health and overall social status of women and girls around the world. As a result, millions of women and girls are kept from reaching their full potential. Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is a global advocacy platform that brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women and girls.
Vision
- To create a world in which every woman and girl is empowered to manage her menstruation safely, hygienically, with confidence and without shame, where no woman or girl is limited by something as natural and normal as her period.
Mission
- To break the silence, raise awareness and change negative social norms surrounding MHM around the world.
- To engage decision-makers at global, national and local levels to increase the political priority for MHM and catalyze action.
Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter extended support to create awareness about Menstrual Hygiene Day.
World menstrual hygiene day pic.twitter.com/o9o01eYWoJ— Minakshi Shukla (@m19shukla) May 28, 2019
Today is world menstrual hygiene day lets take action. pic.twitter.com/APa1XvFTqn— Lola Mobile (@MyLolaApp) May 28, 2019
Today is menstrual hygiene day!— DSW KENYA (@DSWKenya) May 28, 2019
We continue to call for implementation of the Basic Education Amendment Act, assuring adolescent girls in Kenya access to menstrual hygiene products #NoMoreLimits pic.twitter.com/10riA40hsH
As we celebrate menstrual hygiene day, we have planned to engage with adolescent boys in Mgona community! We're breaking the silence on menstruation and ending period stigma ðªð¾.Boys influence girls’ experiences of (MHM) it's important that we engage with them! #MHDAY2019 pic.twitter.com/t5KD45FBd1— UKANI (@UKANI_265) May 28, 2019
HAPPY MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY.— Karen ð²ð¼ (@KandyPure02) May 28, 2019
BREAK THE BLOODY TABOO.#MenstrualHygiene pic.twitter.com/UZYbe2LmsG
Stigma around menstruation and menstrual hygiene is a violation of girls’ right to human dignity, right to nondiscrimination, equality, bodily integrity, health, privacy and the right to freedom from inhumane and degrading treatment (Patkar 2015) #menstrualhealthzw @SwedeninZW pic.twitter.com/RhnfMSBDD9— Women'svoicezw (@womensvoicezw) May 28, 2019
Global Menstrual Hygiene Day Oath Ceremony pic.twitter.com/gfOqSuxFHD— Anubhuti Shree (@anubhutishree9) May 28, 2019
MH Day was initiated by the German non-profit WASH United in 2013. WASH United is the overall global coordinator of MH Day and acts as its international secretariat.
