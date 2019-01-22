Twitterati come out in support of Narendra Modi with #NaMoWorked4Poor

Jan 22, 2019, 13:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

With the election around the corner, Modi admirers take to social media to share reasons why they would want Narendra Modi to become the prime minister of India once again

Twitterati come out in support of Narendra Modi with #NaMoWorked4Poor

The Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner and Twitterati is showing support to prime minister Narendra Modi with hashtags #à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¯_à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾_à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂ_à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾(Our aim is to bring Narendra Modi back to power) and #NaMOWorked4Poor, which are trending on the micro-blogging site.

People have shared reasons behind why they would want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister once again using the trending hashtags. In a majority of the posts, Twitterati have showered praises for PM Modi, also stating that the PMO has worked for financial security, social security, healthcare, quality of life to uplift the poor. Certain posts also took a dig at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. 

This is what the Twitterati had to say

The Congress party on Monday claimed the next Lok Sabha election will be a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India and that the convergence of opposition parties has led to panic in the BJP.

On the work front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Tuesday in Varanasi and will hold talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth after the inaugural session. 

