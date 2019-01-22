Twitterati come out in support of Narendra Modi with #NaMoWorked4Poor

national

With the election around the corner, Modi admirers take to social media to share reasons why they would want Narendra Modi to become the prime minister of India once again

The Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner and Twitterati is showing support to prime minister Narendra Modi with hashtags #à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¯_à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾_à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂ_à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾(Our aim is to bring Narendra Modi back to power) and #NaMOWorked4Poor, which are trending on the micro-blogging site.

People have shared reasons behind why they would want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister once again using the trending hashtags. In a majority of the posts, Twitterati have showered praises for PM Modi, also stating that the PMO has worked for financial security, social security, healthcare, quality of life to uplift the poor. Certain posts also took a dig at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

This is what the Twitterati had to say

When an Uber driver says it is only because of PM @narendramodi that people like him can dream of ever buying a house for real estate prices hv now become 'real', you & me know we got to vote for whom. #à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¯_à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾_à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂ_à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ @BJYM pic.twitter.com/bI9Ja6GGn8 — Priya Sharma (@Priya_PRS) January 22, 2019

"Narendra modi is the one of a kind, loved by all those who love India.We all pray for his long life so he can continue to selflessly serve our motherland"

This poor man's love for PM @narendramodi is a reflection of many more like him! #à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¯_à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾_à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂ_à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾#NamoWorked4Poor pic.twitter.com/z8P9YJIvtN — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 22, 2019

Even after 70 years of Independence, India had more than 18000 villages in the dark.

In Modi era, electricity has reached every village in India ðÂÂÂÂ¡ @BJYM #à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¯_à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾_à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂ_à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ pic.twitter.com/K0qvxxco7w — Priya Sharma (@Priya_PRS) January 22, 2019

Modi Govt is ensuring development which actually touches the lives of the poor. Homes, roads, gas connections, toilets, insurance, bank accounts, loans - you name it and it is being done. This is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas....#à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¯_à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾_à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂ_à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ pic.twitter.com/82D9KbSBWm

— Zubina Ahmad (@ZubinaAhmd) January 22, 2019

Thank you Modi Ji, for teaching manners to some people. #à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤¯_à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾_à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂ_à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾pic.twitter.com/n9e1655jJM — Narendra Sharma (@narendrasharrma) January 22, 2019

The Congress party on Monday claimed the next Lok Sabha election will be a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India and that the convergence of opposition parties has led to panic in the BJP.

On the work front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Tuesday in Varanasi and will hold talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth after the inaugural session.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates