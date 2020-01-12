Search

Twitterati compares Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Published: Jan 12, 2020, 12:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Pic/@SalazarSalokya's Twitter
Pic/@SalazarSalokya's Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a revelation when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior royals. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made this decision in order to take up work an become financially independent. They took to Instagram to share the news.

Twitterati was in complete shock and the hashtag #Megxit started trending on Twitter.

Reacting to the surprising news, Tussauds museum said that the couple's wax figures which previously stood alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will no longer appear in the Royal Family set, CNN reported.

Madame Tussauds said they will be separated from the family to mirror their "progressive new role within the Royal institution".

For those unversed, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is a family drama directed by Karan Johar. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays the family's eldest son and splits from the family after he marries a girl of his choice(Kajol).

Here's what the Twitterati had to say:

Hilarious, isn't it?

