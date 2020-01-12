Twitterati compares Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a revelation when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior royals. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made this decision in order to take up work an become financially independent. They took to Instagram to share the news.

Twitterati was in complete shock and the hashtag #Megxit started trending on Twitter.

Reacting to the surprising news, Tussauds museum said that the couple's wax figures which previously stood alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will no longer appear in the Royal Family set, CNN reported.

Madame Tussauds said they will be separated from the family to mirror their "progressive new role within the Royal institution".

For those unversed, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is a family drama directed by Karan Johar. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays the family's eldest son and splits from the family after he marries a girl of his choice(Kajol).

Here's what the Twitterati had to say:

The Royal Family story is very much the story of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum #K3G #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/cQacqjZmU3 — Sohail Anjum (@sohailanjum) January 10, 2020

Meghan and Harry's decision to leave Royal household is highly evocative of ace Bollywood director Karan Johar's 2001 opus Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Megxit, as it is being called, mirrors the way in which Rahul and Anjali left the Raichand household. In this essay, I will... — Nishtha (@krantinari) January 9, 2020

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham English Version ðððð — Wahab Shaikh (@wahab173) January 9, 2020

Same energy: guy leaves his wealthy family and his inheritance cuz of love #Megxit #K3G pic.twitter.com/3rQxKSiPsD — Salokya Sarira (@SalazarSalokya) January 9, 2020

Hilarious, isn't it?

