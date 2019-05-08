Twitterati condemns the blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore
The blast outside Data Darbar, a major Sufi shrine targeted a vehicle carrying the Elite Force of Punjab Police, officials said
Lahore: At least three people were killed and many others sustained injuries on Wednesday in an explosion outside Data Darbar, a major Sufi shrine targeted a vehicle carrying the Elite Force of Punjab Police, officials said. According to the sources from Mayo Hospital, where 18 of the injured are undergoing treatment, told Geo News that three bodies were brought to the hospital following the blast.
Among those injured, four are said to be in critical condition. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast as yet, which comes as the country marks the holy fasting month of Ramzan. Netizens reacted to this incident on the social media platform, Twitter where they expressed shock and dismay.
An explosion at a shrine in Pakistan left multiple people dead and a number of others with critical injuries. #LahoreBlast #Pakistan #RamadanMubarak— Indus Factsâ (@AtulyaBharat100) May 8, 2019
Dalla hu Akbar ð£ð£ pic.twitter.com/EWOSeCpbdY
This is terrible news, Even in this Holy Month, the blast outside of Data Darbar. May Allah Almighty save us all.ð¢#LahoreBlast #DataDarbar pic.twitter.com/rxt2W12g7D— Ahmed Raza Qadri (@AhmedRazaQadri) May 8, 2019
I Strongly Condemn Today's Sucide Attack outside #DataDarbar ð¢— Mehran Mani (@ManiMehran14) May 8, 2019
May ALLAH Protect all our People in #Pakistan #LahoreBlast pic.twitter.com/kuhgrWgcqw
A HEART BREAKING NEWS..— Arshia Batool (@ArshiaBatool4) May 8, 2019
Blast in Lahore outside #Datadarbar May Allah give strength to the families who have been affected by this brutal act in the holy month of Ramadan#LahoreBlast pic.twitter.com/xOB5ZlmovA
Even Pakistan is suffering from terrorism. It’s peak time that We all should fight against terrorism rather than pointing fingers on each other. #LahoreBlast— Rofl Jashoda (@Rofl_Jashoda) May 8, 2019
Deplorable to hear about the coward attack on security personnel outside #Datadarbar. War against terrorism is still continued. Alas our enemy is coward n heartless. Prayers ð to the victims.— Unbeatable Bizenjo ð ð (@LoveBizenjo) May 8, 2019
#LahoreBlast
Just woke up to the heinous news of #LahoreBlast. My prayers with the victim families. May Almighty have mercy on us.— Hamza Shafiq (@HamzaShafique6) May 8, 2019
At least nine people — five policemen and three civilians — were killed and 26 others injured in the Data Darbar Lahore. The blast took place at 8:45am in the proximity of the police mobile, which was parked near Gate 2 of Data Darbar.#LahoreBlast #LahoreTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/Ym4yP8zOQA— Anabia Arshad (@anabia_arshad) May 8, 2019
The 11th-century Data Darbar is among the oldest shrines in South Asia and is visited by thousands every year. The shrine was targeted in a suicide attack in the year 2010 in which there were many casualties.
