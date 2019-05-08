Twitterati condemns the blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore

international

The blast outside Data Darbar, a major Sufi shrine targeted a vehicle carrying the Elite Force of Punjab Police, officials said

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Anabia Arshad

Lahore: At least three people were killed and many others sustained injuries on Wednesday in an explosion outside Data Darbar, a major Sufi shrine targeted a vehicle carrying the Elite Force of Punjab Police, officials said. According to the sources from Mayo Hospital, where 18 of the injured are undergoing treatment, told Geo News that three bodies were brought to the hospital following the blast.

Among those injured, four are said to be in critical condition. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast as yet, which comes as the country marks the holy fasting month of Ramzan. Netizens reacted to this incident on the social media platform, Twitter where they expressed shock and dismay.

An explosion at a shrine in Pakistan left multiple people dead and a number of others with critical injuries. #LahoreBlast #Pakistan #RamadanMubarak



Dalla hu Akbar ð£ð£ pic.twitter.com/EWOSeCpbdY — Indus Factsâ (@AtulyaBharat100) May 8, 2019

This is terrible news, Even in this Holy Month, the blast outside of Data Darbar. May Allah Almighty save us all.ð¢#LahoreBlast #DataDarbar pic.twitter.com/rxt2W12g7D — Ahmed Raza Qadri (@AhmedRazaQadri) May 8, 2019

I Strongly Condemn Today's Sucide Attack outside #DataDarbar ð¢



May ALLAH Protect all our People in #Pakistan #LahoreBlast pic.twitter.com/kuhgrWgcqw — Mehran Mani (@ManiMehran14) May 8, 2019

A HEART BREAKING NEWS..

Blast in Lahore outside #Datadarbar May Allah give strength to the families who have been affected by this brutal act in the holy month of Ramadan#LahoreBlast pic.twitter.com/xOB5ZlmovA — Arshia Batool (@ArshiaBatool4) May 8, 2019

Even Pakistan is suffering from terrorism. It’s peak time that We all should fight against terrorism rather than pointing fingers on each other. #LahoreBlast — Rofl Jashoda (@Rofl_Jashoda) May 8, 2019

Deplorable to hear about the coward attack on security personnel outside #Datadarbar. War against terrorism is still continued. Alas our enemy is coward n heartless. Prayers ð to the victims.

#LahoreBlast — Unbeatable Bizenjo ð ð (@LoveBizenjo) May 8, 2019

Just woke up to the heinous news of #LahoreBlast. My prayers with the victim families. May Almighty have mercy on us. — Hamza Shafiq (@HamzaShafique6) May 8, 2019

At least nine people — five policemen and three civilians — were killed and 26 others injured in the Data Darbar Lahore. The blast took place at 8:45am in the proximity of the police mobile, which was parked near Gate 2 of Data Darbar.#LahoreBlast #LahoreTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/Ym4yP8zOQA — Anabia Arshad (@anabia_arshad) May 8, 2019

The 11th-century Data Darbar is among the oldest shrines in South Asia and is visited by thousands every year. The shrine was targeted in a suicide attack in the year 2010 in which there were many casualties.

