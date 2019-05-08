Twitterati condemns the blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore

Published: May 08, 2019, 12:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The blast outside Data Darbar, a major Sufi shrine targeted a vehicle carrying the Elite Force of Punjab Police, officials said

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Anabia Arshad

Lahore: At least three people were killed and many others sustained injuries on Wednesday in an explosion outside Data Darbar, a major Sufi shrine targeted a vehicle carrying the Elite Force of Punjab Police, officials said. According to the sources from Mayo Hospital, where 18 of the injured are undergoing treatment, told Geo News that three bodies were brought to the hospital following the blast.

Among those injured, four are said to be in critical condition. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast as yet, which comes as the country marks the holy fasting month of Ramzan. Netizens reacted to this incident on the social media platform, Twitter where they expressed shock and dismay.

The 11th-century Data Darbar is among the oldest shrines in South Asia and is visited by thousands every year. The shrine was targeted in a suicide attack in the year 2010 in which there were many casualties.

