Twitterati express anger, troll BCCI after Sanju Samson dropped from squad v WI

A screengrab of a meme that was shared on Twitter

Soon after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) excluded Sanju Samson from the T20I squad against West Indies, fans expressed their anger on social media.

Samson, who was named in the squad for the Bangladesh T20I series, failed to find a spot in the team. He did not feature in any of the three T20Is played against Bangladesh.

While backing Samson and Dinesh Karthik, a fan questioned the board's decision of giving Rishabh Pant so many chances.

"Iam boycotting the INDvsWI series .. Sanju Samson deserves to be in XI. Pant got enough chances. 8/10 times he fails in both batting and wicket keeping department. Still giving chance and ignoring DK and Sanju. Huge Mistake," a fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote: "Why Sanju Samson out of squad.!? can't he deserve single chance..!? why Pant getting more changes even failing many times..!? What kind of partiality is this..!!? Where is transparency..!? @SGanguly99 @BCCI @SirJadejaaaa @RajatSharmaLive #INDvsWI."

"Feeling sad for sanju Samson," a user tweeted.

Another user called the exclusion of Samson 'unfair'.

"Sanju Samson is dropped without any chance .. this is unfair !!! injustice.." the user wrote. Here is a look at some of the tweets by users on the micro-blogging website.

#SanjuSamson

Main objective of sports is to support true talents..

You bcci Selectors often fails to do itðÂÂ¤. How can you drop a player without giving a single chance.

Still Rishabh pant never justified his selection.#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/Jhdj6rF7Ij — Mr.Prashanth (@ITZMEBUBBLU04) November 21, 2019

Sanju Samson deserves to be in the team #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/M6hdgTGux6 — shubham007 (@shubhamhota007) November 21, 2019

#SanjuSamson We all knows u are a champ âÂ£ï¸Â

Still no place for the INDIAN #batsman who scored fastest double hundred .. shame on BCCI & selectors ðÂÂÂ.... pic.twitter.com/ht1i717zuc — Vp (@vichu4646) November 21, 2019

This is how pant get select Everytime#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/ds3TkmV00Y — Saurav Guha (@sauravvvv75) November 21, 2019

Iam boycotting the INDvsWI series ..



Sanju Samson deserves to be in XI.

Pant got enough chances. 8/10 times he fails in both batting and wicket keeping department. Still giving chance and ignoring DK and Sanju. Huge Mistake@BCCI @SGanguly99 #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/v6kTLF7JVb — sAmêéR paChAuRI (@hrtthrbSAmeR1) November 21, 2019

#Sanjusamson

Ind vs Wi

Me waiting Sanju Samson to play for india. pic.twitter.com/T2VPV8v8dZ — GOKULKRISHNAN (@GOKUL252489) November 21, 2019

Again careless pant..??

Does he need 200 more chances to prove himself or because he is just 22..?

Sad for sanju samson..#BCCI #westindiestourofindia@vikrantgupta73 @cricketaakash — Jatin sharma (@Jatin147sharma) November 21, 2019

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies, starting from December 6.

Inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates