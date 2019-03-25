Twitterati's mixed reactions to Rahul Gandhi's Universal Basic Income Scheme
Nyay, a major promise of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is economically feasible, he added, as he refused to take any question other than the scheme. He said the scheme will supplement income of those earning Rs 12,000 per month.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said nearly 25 crore poor people in the country will get financial assistance of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power. Announcing the details of the party's promised Minimum Income Guarantee scheme, Nyay, Gandhi said it will provide Rs 72,000 per annum to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country.
Nyay, a major promise of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is economically feasible, he added, as he refused to take any question other than the scheme. He said the scheme will supplement income of those earning Rs 12,000 per month. "The minimum income line is Rs 12,000. Those who have income less than Rs 12,000 we will top up (their income)," he said.
This move by Rahul Gandhi had social media abuzz. Twitterati could not help themselves but react to Rahul Gandhi's new scheme on the social media platform.
.@RahulGandhi ji stands for empowerment. Empowerment of the poor, the marginalised. His is the voice of the vast majority of people of India who are being neglected by suit-book ki sarkar #RahulForBehtarBharat— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) March 25, 2019
For the FIRST TIME in history, India will give #MinimumIncomeGuarantee to it's people. #RahulForBehtarBharat— Hasiba ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@HasibaAmin) March 25, 2019
#MinimumIncomeGuarantee will be a historic and revolutionary scheme to transform the lives of poorest families of the country.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 25, 2019
20% Poorest families of the country will receive Rs. 72000 per year and 5 crore families or 25 crore people will benefit from it.#RahulForBehtarBharat
The Congress Party deserves a chance to serve India again. @RahulGandhi ji will change the current plight from ”Me the Prime Minister” to ”We The People.” @INCIndia #RahulForBehtarBharat— Rukshmani kumari (@KumariRukshmani) March 25, 2019
Congress offers 72000 vs BJP offers 6000 to poor per annum.— Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest_) March 25, 2019
Who wants a better Bharat?
Vote wisely my India.#RahulForBehtarBharat
@RahulGandhi @inc where will the money come from? We the taxpayers bear the brunt of mindless subsidies n schemes #RahulForBattarBharat #RahulForBadtarBharat #Rs72000 #MinimumIncomeGuarantee— Roopesh (@simplyroopesh) March 25, 2019
Rs 72,000 per year to 5 crore families? Approx 25 crore people? Will your dynasty fund this #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme? https://t.co/cmLQ37q5yZ— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 25, 2019
Rahulji, we are already due Rs.15 lakh promised by Modi ji, we'd rather wait for that money than consider taking your Rs.72K. Also start saving all the money you have, you're going to definitely need it in your retirement after the upcoming elections. #MinimumIncomeGuarantee— Sanjay Kesharia (@SanjuditK) March 25, 2019
All these payments should be made from party funds and not from our taxes, you are only custodian of money and you have to act prudently, why don't you lease out your farm house for free for poor people weeding and other functions#LokSabhaElections2019#MinimumIncomeGuarantee— manishraghav (@manishraghav) March 25, 2019
Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee scheme, Nyay seems to have created quite a few mixed reactions, as seen above, on Twitter. Only time can tell how this scheme turns out.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
PM Modi used 'Fair and Lovely Scheme' to convert black money into white: Rahul Gandhi