Twitterati's mixed reactions to Rahul Gandhi's Universal Basic Income Scheme

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said nearly 25 crore poor people in the country will get financial assistance of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power. Announcing the details of the party's promised Minimum Income Guarantee scheme, Nyay, Gandhi said it will provide Rs 72,000 per annum to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country.

Nyay, a major promise of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is economically feasible, he added, as he refused to take any question other than the scheme. He said the scheme will supplement income of those earning Rs 12,000 per month. "The minimum income line is Rs 12,000. Those who have income less than Rs 12,000 we will top up (their income)," he said.

This move by Rahul Gandhi had social media abuzz. Twitterati could not help themselves but react to Rahul Gandhi's new scheme on the social media platform.

.@RahulGandhi ji stands for empowerment. Empowerment of the poor, the marginalised. His is the voice of the vast majority of people of India who are being neglected by suit-book ki sarkar #RahulForBehtarBharat — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) March 25, 2019

For the FIRST TIME in history, India will give #MinimumIncomeGuarantee to it's people. #RahulForBehtarBharat — Hasiba ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@HasibaAmin) March 25, 2019

#MinimumIncomeGuarantee will be a historic and revolutionary scheme to transform the lives of poorest families of the country.

20% Poorest families of the country will receive Rs. 72000 per year and 5 crore families or 25 crore people will benefit from it.#RahulForBehtarBharat — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 25, 2019

The Congress Party deserves a chance to serve India again. @RahulGandhi ji will change the current plight from ”Me the Prime Minister” to ”We The People.” @INCIndia #RahulForBehtarBharat — Rukshmani kumari (@KumariRukshmani) March 25, 2019

Congress offers 72000 vs BJP offers 6000 to poor per annum.



Who wants a better Bharat?



Vote wisely my India.#RahulForBehtarBharat — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest_) March 25, 2019

Rs 72,000 per year to 5 crore families? Approx 25 crore people? Will your dynasty fund this #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme? https://t.co/cmLQ37q5yZ — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 25, 2019

Rahulji, we are already due Rs.15 lakh promised by Modi ji, we'd rather wait for that money than consider taking your Rs.72K. Also start saving all the money you have, you're going to definitely need it in your retirement after the upcoming elections. #MinimumIncomeGuarantee — Sanjay Kesharia (@SanjuditK) March 25, 2019

All these payments should be made from party funds and not from our taxes, you are only custodian of money and you have to act prudently, why don't you lease out your farm house for free for poor people weeding and other functions#LokSabhaElections2019#MinimumIncomeGuarantee — manishraghav (@manishraghav) March 25, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee scheme, Nyay seems to have created quite a few mixed reactions, as seen above, on Twitter. Only time can tell how this scheme turns out.

