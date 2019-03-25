Twitterati's mixed reactions to Rahul Gandhi's Universal Basic Income Scheme

Updated: Mar 25, 2019, 17:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Nyay, a major promise of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is economically feasible, he added, as he refused to take any question other than the scheme. He said the scheme will supplement income of those earning Rs 12,000 per month.

Twitterati's mixed reactions to Rahul Gandhi's Universal Basic Income Scheme
Pic courtesy/Twitter/Kantanu

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said nearly 25 crore poor people in the country will get financial assistance of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power. Announcing the details of the party's promised Minimum Income Guarantee scheme, Nyay, Gandhi said it will provide Rs 72,000 per annum to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country.

Nyay, a major promise of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is economically feasible, he added, as he refused to take any question other than the scheme. He said the scheme will supplement income of those earning Rs 12,000 per month. "The minimum income line is Rs 12,000. Those who have income less than Rs 12,000 we will top up (their income)," he said.

This move by Rahul Gandhi had social media abuzz. Twitterati could not help themselves but react to Rahul Gandhi's new scheme on the social media platform.

Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee scheme, Nyay seems to have created quite a few mixed reactions, as seen above, on Twitter. Only time can tell how this scheme turns out.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rahul gandhicongresselections 2019Lok Sabhanational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

PM Modi used 'Fair and Lovely Scheme' to convert black money into white: Rahul Gandhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees