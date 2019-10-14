MENU

Twitterati go ballistic as Sourav Ganguly set to become BCCI's new president

Updated: Oct 14, 2019, 11:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

A user pointed out how Ganguly has made a sensational comeback after being removed by BCCI as a captain and a player once upon a time

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become BCCI's new president, is finding a lot of support on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Netizens, who remember the left-handed batsman as their 'Dada', are expressing their joy after Ganguly's name was finalised by BCCI.

A user even pointed out how Ganguly has made a sensational comeback after being removed by BCCI as a captain and a player once upon a time. Some even said that they are happy to see BCCI out of the clutches of politicians and businessmen.

Take a look at the reactions here:

Sourav Ganguly had a long and illustrious character as a captain and an opening batsman for India. He made his ODI debut on January 11, 1992. In that match, he could score just three runs, but he bounced back in the later matches to make an everlasting impact. He even led the team to the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

We wish Sourav Ganguly all the best for his new role and hope that he can take Indian cricket to greater heights in the coming future.

