Twitterati go ballistic as Sourav Ganguly set to become BCCI's new president

Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become BCCI's new president, is finding a lot of support on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Netizens, who remember the left-handed batsman as their 'Dada', are expressing their joy after Ganguly's name was finalised by BCCI.

A user even pointed out how Ganguly has made a sensational comeback after being removed by BCCI as a captain and a player once upon a time. Some even said that they are happy to see BCCI out of the clutches of politicians and businessmen.

Take a look at the reactions here:

The same BCCI once removed #SouravGanguly from Captaincy. Removed him from Playing 11. Now he is going to head BCCI. Lesson is when life slaps you with hard times, hit life back in swag like Dada. — Debi (@WhoDebitara) October 14, 2019

That even speculation about #SouravGanguly becoming President of #BCCIPresident is creating an euphoria - isn't just a reflection of @SGanguly99's popularity but the overwhelming desire of Indian #Cricket Fans to get #BCCI out of the clutches of politicians and businessmen. — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) October 14, 2019

#SouravGanguly @SGanguly99 #Dada set to become #BCCI president. Finally President who leads from the front.Always a thinking Captain, truly inspirational, mature,full of grit & determination. Challenger, a person who has inspired the cricket narrative. A great champion & leader. — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) October 14, 2019

#SouravGanguly set to become BCCI President.

So, after a bunch of interim candidates, mama is replaced by dada. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 14, 2019

#SouravGanguly strikes back. Late night drama going on in BCCI. Expect new office bearers. The God on the offside has just played his best drive through the covers.#President #BCCI — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) October 13, 2019

Sourav Ganguly had a long and illustrious character as a captain and an opening batsman for India. He made his ODI debut on January 11, 1992. In that match, he could score just three runs, but he bounced back in the later matches to make an everlasting impact. He even led the team to the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

We wish Sourav Ganguly all the best for his new role and hope that he can take Indian cricket to greater heights in the coming future.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates