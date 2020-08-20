Search

Twitterati go crazy when asked what they would eat with plate of plain rice

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 15:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Twitter user Ali Qasim shared a picture of plain rice plate and asked netizens to name two dishes that they could eat with it

Picture/Twitter @aliqasim
After the weird trends, #Binod and #YoKamalaSoIndian left netizens surprised, another random tweet asking users what they would eat with a plate of plain rice has taken Tweeple by storm. The simple yet amazing post quickly turned into a long thread garnering funny, creative, and even weird answers. However, the delicious dishes mentioned in the thread left netizens hungry too.

Twitter user Ali Qasim shared a picture of plain rice plate and asked netizens to name two dishes that they could eat with it. "You can only add 2 things to this plate of simple rice. Name them," Qasim tweeted.

Soon Twitterati took to the comments section to share their views. While some users shared the names of the dishes they love and would eat with rice, others went a step ahead and shared pictures too. One user said, "Daal aur aachar," while another user commented, "Rasam and potato fry." A third user wrote, "Tonkatsu with tonkatsu sauce or Unagi-don with pickled ginger." "Beans and a fried egg," read the fourth comment.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

What would you like to have with a plate of plain rice?

