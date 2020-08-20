Twitterati go crazy when asked what they would eat with plate of plain rice

After the weird trends, #Binod and #YoKamalaSoIndian left netizens surprised, another random tweet asking users what they would eat with a plate of plain rice has taken Tweeple by storm. The simple yet amazing post quickly turned into a long thread garnering funny, creative, and even weird answers. However, the delicious dishes mentioned in the thread left netizens hungry too.

You can only add 2 things to this plate of simple rice



-Name them pic.twitter.com/n7BE1ABPHM — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) August 17, 2020

Twitter user Ali Qasim shared a picture of plain rice plate and asked netizens to name two dishes that they could eat with it. "You can only add 2 things to this plate of simple rice. Name them," Qasim tweeted.

Soon Twitterati took to the comments section to share their views. While some users shared the names of the dishes they love and would eat with rice, others went a step ahead and shared pictures too. One user said, "Daal aur aachar," while another user commented, "Rasam and potato fry." A third user wrote, "Tonkatsu with tonkatsu sauce or Unagi-don with pickled ginger." "Beans and a fried egg," read the fourth comment.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Tonkatsu with tonkatsu sauce or Unagi-don with pickled ginger. pic.twitter.com/5q07dk2EvV — The Mandoolorian (@typefiend) August 17, 2020

I am from Andhra Pradesh and my choice would be these two; pic.twitter.com/JynfyRG28S — Venky S Pinnamaneni (@venkyorg) August 17, 2020

Excuse me, Brazilian food passing through



Arroz, feijão e bife fizão. Só faltou a saladinha pic.twitter.com/3mpfvdFfko — Empty (@Zaparoli_C137) August 18, 2020

The best delicious lazy lunch , two fried Sunny side up eggs . pic.twitter.com/BcbWbuworp — Jose Fdo Cuartas (@JoseFCuartas) August 17, 2020

Yellow daal and kurkuri bhindi — Sania Ahmad (@SaniaAhmad1111) August 17, 2020

Beans and a fried egg pic.twitter.com/keVZksiWHU — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Billy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@hellfirebilly) August 18, 2020

Yellow daal and Baigun Bhaja. pic.twitter.com/q1gKRxGHYM — Maheshmurti Leni S Jadhav (@lenijadhav) August 17, 2020

Arhar ki daal aur karari bhindi pic.twitter.com/ffiRMQCDWj — TheSignOfFive (@TheSignOfFive) August 17, 2020

If you know you know pic.twitter.com/JF8aT5T06k — BirdsArentReal (@KCMeRollinDTX) August 18, 2020

Chicken or beef strogonoff and potato sticks. pic.twitter.com/Gc86MWygky — O Wagner (@wargrn) August 18, 2020

I put a cheeseburger and fries on top and eat those completely ignoring the rice below. — Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) August 17, 2020

What would you like to have with a plate of plain rice?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news