Twitterati hails India's hero Abhinandan, IAF Pilot trapped in Pakistan

Published: Feb 28, 2019, 10:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As people on twitter pray the IAF pilot, Abhinandan's safe return, they also hail praises for his courage and valour.

Twitterati hails India's hero Abhinandan, IAF Pilot trapped in Pakistan
Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Vicky Pal

With Pakistan on Wednesday claiming that it has captured the missing pilot of the downed IAF plane, leaders of various parties expressed concern over the well-being of the officer and voiced hope that he will return soon. India has said it is ascertaining Pakistan's claim after the Pakistan Army released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man claiming he is IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Twitterati couldn't keep calm and started a new trend with hashtag #AbhinandanMyHero;as a campaign to get the Indian Airforce Pilot back to his country and family.

The Indian Airforce Pilot, Abhinandan has definitely won hearts in the country with his bravery, valour and his service to the country. Every Indian desperately prays for his safe return to his country and family.

Also Read: Leaders raises concerns on Social Media over safety of missing pilot captured by Pakistan

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.

Tags

indian air forceindiapakistannational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Surgical Strike 2: India hits terror camps across Line Of Control

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK