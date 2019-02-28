Twitterati hails India's hero Abhinandan, IAF Pilot trapped in Pakistan

national

As people on twitter pray the IAF pilot, Abhinandan's safe return, they also hail praises for his courage and valour.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Vicky Pal

With Pakistan on Wednesday claiming that it has captured the missing pilot of the downed IAF plane, leaders of various parties expressed concern over the well-being of the officer and voiced hope that he will return soon. India has said it is ascertaining Pakistan's claim after the Pakistan Army released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man claiming he is IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Twitterati couldn't keep calm and started a new trend with hashtag #AbhinandanMyHero;as a campaign to get the Indian Airforce Pilot back to his country and family.

I just paid a small homage & extended my support to India's Bravehearts and contributed a small amount through 'Bharat Ke Veer Fund' for our Jawans fighting at the borders.



I stand with full support with my country & our jawans. I salute the bravery of #AbhinandanMyHero. pic.twitter.com/8dreKQnhUQ — JAGADISH BHUYAN (@jbhuyan65) February 28, 2019

A Real Superhero! ð®ð³ð®ð³ No fear in eyes!

I salute Entire Indian Army/AirForce and Navy for giving such training and for such braveheart soldiers! Praying for your safe return! #AbhinandanMyHero ð®ð³ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/m050EFBhxh — Smit Talati (@smit_talati07) February 28, 2019

Look at his eyes,hear his voice you won't find any fear only pride of a indian soldierâ¤â¤â¤ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ we are proud of you #AbhinandanMyHero â¤ï¸

Stay strong we are here for youâ¤ï¸#cowardpakistan #WingCommandarAbhinandan #FakePakCliam #IndianAirForce @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/cMuTCFx41C — Ram Patriotic ð®ð³ (@KalyanGangumolu) February 28, 2019

Salute our nations hero #Abhinandan for ur bold & clear shot!! Our prayers for u & ur family & pls return him back home safe!! True inspiration & model figure .. Huge respect ðð» #AbhinandanMyHero #BringHimHome pic.twitter.com/TLlSXW3Oqq — kathir (@am_kathir) February 28, 2019

i pray to god that #Abhinandan must be safe there and india's primary task should get #AbhinandanMyHero bring back to India safely. #IndianAirForce is the sign of valour...JAI HIND...ð®ð³ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/6DugXYWZP1 — Dheeresh (@iamdheeresh) February 28, 2019

The Indian Airforce Pilot, Abhinandan has definitely won hearts in the country with his bravery, valour and his service to the country. Every Indian desperately prays for his safe return to his country and family.

