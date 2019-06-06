Twitterati hails Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary

national

Twitterati took to the social media platform to hail praises for the legendary Rajput king, Maharana Pratap Singh on his birth anniversary to honour his valour

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Deepak Singh

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a festival celebrated in remembrance of a Rajput king of Mewar, Maharana Pratap Singh. The legendary king of India is renowned as a true and brave patriot that commenced the first war of independence. He fought alongside one of the most famous Mughal Emperors, Akbar, in the battle of Haldighati. The intense battle lasted 4 hours and Maharana Pratap had to make an escape in the end. However, the mighty king managed to kill many opponents in the battlefield, earning him the honour and respect.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti to honour his achievements annually on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase which is the third month according to the Hindu calendar. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day hailing praises for the legendary king, Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary.

à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤µà¥à¤° à¤¯à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤ª à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤¶à¤¤-à¤¶à¤¤ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨-à¤à¤¾à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¸, à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯, à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤­à¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤°à¤® à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤­à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¤£à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¥à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2019

Legends Never Die...

You are still live in our heart and prayers. #MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/TxLovPAPnI — Nitish Kumar Singh (@NitishKumarSi17) June 6, 2019

The Legend and to his sacrifice, valour & selfless services for our Nation.Get Inspired by Life of the great #MaharanaPratap#MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/y90wFyyUtq — Ankita Mehta (@AnkitaM07) June 6, 2019

The life of #Maharana_PratapSingh was so bright that the other name for freedom could have been ‘Maharana Pratap.' I pay tribute to his valiant memory! #MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/KDCUpNJi9v — ANAND MAHADEO SANAP (@AnandMSanap) June 6, 2019

What a day today. Today Shivaji maharaj's coronation ceremony was done. Maharana Pratap what a brave warrior he was. Defended his people and Mewar very well against Mughal in the battle of haldighati. A true symbol courage, bravery and leadership. #MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/3LUklDXSyY — Karan Gupta (@GuptaKaran971) June 6, 2019

People of India especially in the North honour and even worship Maharana pratap. He is best known for Battle of Haldighati against Mughal emperor Akhbar to defend his kingdom. We the citizens of India proud this man who sacrifice their life for country. #MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/jwUykHyiqZ — Heena Punjabi (@HeenaPunjabi5) June 6, 2019

Remembering the great Warrior and the great King of #Mewar #MaharanaPratap Ji on his birth anniversary.#MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/Q3cAJ9zkSn — Ashish Bhalla (@DentalBhalla) June 6, 2019

#MaharanaPratapJayantiGreetings to the most heroic warrior Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary. #MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/w1oBdCIZus — Benny Kuick (@BennyKuick) June 6, 2019

This day is celebrated by performing special pujas (prayers) in his remembrance and honour. In many parts of the country, there are several cultural debates and events that take place on this auspicious day.

