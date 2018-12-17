Twitterati hails PV Sindhu on her historical win

badminton

The film fraternity led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and other sports stars extended hearty congratulations to PV Sindhu on her historical win at the season finale of the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China yesterday.

She is the first Indian to score the victory. Sindhu defeated title favourite Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 21-17 in the final. Here are a few reactions:

Amitabh Bachchan: "Yeeaah! PV Sindhu world champion at badminton championship in China. So so proud of you. Well done PV. You have fought your way back to the top, never gave up, never ever do! Made India immensely proud."

Sachin Tendulkar: "Many congratulations, @Pvsindhu1 for winning your maiden title at the BWF World Tour Finals. Wishing you all the best for the future. #BWFWorldTourFinals2018"

Gaurav Kapur: "GOLD! Sindhu you legend! Sooooo happy!"

