BJP MP performs yoga atop a hill, Twitter wants to know scenic location

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 12:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Bengaluru

The MP from Bangalore South constituency posted four photos for him performing the asanas at a picturesque location atop a hill with a backdrop of a mountainous area with a river flowing beneath it

Picture/Tejasvi Surya-Twitter
Picture/Tejasvi Surya-Twitter

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya gave fitness motivation on Wednesday by posting photos of him doing yoga asanas on his official Twitter account. The MP from Bangalore South constituency posted four photos for him performing the asanas at a picturesque location atop a hill with a backdrop of a mountainous area with a river flowing beneath it.

29-year-old Surya wished his followers a good morning in the captions of the pictures where he said, "Yoga! The only way you achieve union with the cosmos."

The Twitterati seem to be gushing over the location where the MP took the photos and praised it saying  how it gives  positive vibes and looks refreshing and rejuvenating. Surya also left the users guessing about the place where the photos were taken.

What do you think of the photos by the BJP MP?

