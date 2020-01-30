BJP MP performs yoga atop a hill, Twitter wants to know scenic location

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya gave fitness motivation on Wednesday by posting photos of him doing yoga asanas on his official Twitter account. The MP from Bangalore South constituency posted four photos for him performing the asanas at a picturesque location atop a hill with a backdrop of a mountainous area with a river flowing beneath it.

29-year-old Surya wished his followers a good morning in the captions of the pictures where he said, "Yoga! The only way you achieve union with the cosmos."

Good Morning everybody! :) pic.twitter.com/MTwPQmP4Ch — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 29, 2020

The Twitterati seem to be gushing over the location where the MP took the photos and praised it saying how it gives positive vibes and looks refreshing and rejuvenating. Surya also left the users guessing about the place where the photos were taken.

It's a crime to post such good views without mentioning the location. ðÂ¤© — à¤Â à¤®à¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ (@acmeeenaiitr) January 29, 2020

Looks like Saavandurga Hill — Joyson Tellis (@Joysontellis) January 29, 2020

Felt positivity in the morning by your pics. Keep it up suryaðÂÂÂðÂÂÂï¸Â — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) January 29, 2020

Good motivation — Anant (@ayp1974) January 29, 2020

Good to promote Yoga in the nature, Where is this place ? — #DJ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@i_mdj) January 29, 2020

Great thing enjoying with nature and Yoga away from city pollution — Sanjeev Dyamannavar (@dyamannavar) January 29, 2020

What do you think of the photos by the BJP MP?

