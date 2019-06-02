Twitterati observes International Sex Workers Day

international

The event commemorates the occupation of sex workers in 1975 to highlight their inhumane and difficult working conditions. It has been celebrated annually since 1976.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Alliance India

International Sex Workers Day is on June 2 observed annually to honour sex workers and recognise their exploited working conditions.

Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to observe International Sex Workers Day through posts and tweets.

Every June 2nd annually, the world observes #InternationalSexWorkersDay in honour of sex workers and also highlights the harsh working conditions they are challenged with in line with their profession due to criminalization by law. #sexworkiswork pic.twitter.com/S7o1aOyi1n — KuchuTimes (Q-Times) (@KuchuTimes) June 2, 2019

Police are raping and torturing sex workers in the Dominican Republic, and trans women can face the most extreme violence. But amazing activists like Luna are fighting back. This #InternationalSexWorkersDay we demand Luna's right to be #FreeFromViolence: https://t.co/0a7UFVt0ZU pic.twitter.com/zQ7PUxb7Ci — Amnesty Feminists (@AmnestyFeminist) June 2, 2019

This tweet is is dedicated in recognition to @jessicashanes and to all the kind hearted and wonderful people in whom work in the #sexindustry, this International Sex Workers’ Day #internationalsexworkersday pic.twitter.com/Y2Mp3aKxXH — JR (@jrslixx) June 2, 2019

#sexwork is a balancing act between reality and utopia, intimacy and boundaries, enrichment and depletion. sw is not violence against SWs. Introducing bad laws that reproduce stigma/only seek to control/punish SWs is. #internationalsexworkersday #internationalwhoresday #ISWD #IWD pic.twitter.com/gAjdB1UFAK — Tsubaki_Girl | KR TP EU (@FionaLutalica) June 1, 2019

June 2nd is #InternationalSexWorkersDay and we stand by all the sex workers and respect their profession. The health and human rights of sex workers count and it should not be up for debate. #HumanRights4All #HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/5u7j1mnnJN — Alliance India (@AllianceinIndia) June 2, 2019

Harassment, violence, sexual assault- this should NEVER be a common story for anyone, including women in sex work! #InternationalSexWorkersDay #HumanRights4All #HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/iwRioGR7Ip — Alliance India (@AllianceinIndia) June 1, 2019

The event commemorates the occupation of Église Saint-Nizier in Lyon by more than a hundred sex workers in 1975 to highlight their inhumane and difficult working conditions. It has been celebrated annually since 1976.

