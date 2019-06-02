Twitterati observes International Sex Workers Day

Published: Jun 02, 2019, 15:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The event commemorates the occupation of sex workers in 1975 to highlight their inhumane and difficult working conditions. It has been celebrated annually since 1976.

Twitterati observes International Sex Workers Day
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Alliance India

International Sex Workers Day is on June 2 observed annually to honour sex workers and recognise their exploited working conditions. 

Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to observe International Sex Workers Day through posts and tweets.

The event commemorates the occupation of Église Saint-Nizier in Lyon by more than a hundred sex workers in 1975 to highlight their inhumane and difficult working conditions. It has been celebrated annually since 1976.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

world news

Revealed: Portfolios of Modi's Cabinet Ministers

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK