Twitterati pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Updated: May 21, 2019, 10:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Rahul Gandhi

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi on Tuesday morning. Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Netizens also took to Twitter to pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi and remember him on his death anniversary.

 

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

