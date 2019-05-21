Twitterati pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

national

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Rahul Gandhi

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi on Tuesday morning. Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Netizens also took to Twitter to pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi and remember him on his death anniversary.

Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2019

My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive.



I miss him.



On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude.#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/sYPGu5jGFC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2019

You will always be my hero. pic.twitter.com/LYPciCD234 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2019

Today, joined by my Youth Congress brothers and sisters, we paid our humble tribute to Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.



May his endless contributions and supreme sacrifice for India continue to inspire us each day of our lives.



Jai Hind. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/yZmzO9XSOH — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 21, 2019

One of the tallest Statesman &great visionary of all times #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/S7I5vJlPpz — Manushresth (@Manushresth1) May 21, 2019

We honour and remember former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary today. A visionary leader and a fine human being. He stood for compassion, love & truth. He is dearly missed today and everyday.#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/xIKALU77w6 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2019

#RememberingRajivGandhi who transformed India into a technological power, with focus on education & empowerment of the people. pic.twitter.com/VgkzRPwHwR — Geet V (@geetv79) May 21, 2019

Tribute to a visionary leader and a great personality. You will always be missed & remembered for the great contribution to this nation.#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/bF9WMfICiF — Hirdesh sharma (@Hirdeshsharmaji) May 21, 2019

Rajivji is remembered for his vision and commitment to India. He gave his life for this country. His place in history and in the hearts of all Indians cannot be erased by the false propaganda of a few individuals. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/buw2ksOkDb — Jitin Prasada (@JitinPrasada) May 21, 2019

We pay our sincere tributes to India's Former Prime Minister on his death anniversary. He was the force behind some of the most significant developments India had witnessed. Our country's history is incomplete without recalling his contribution. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/7BypWBroyO — Divyansh Girdhar #AbHogaNYAY (@Dgirdhar12) May 21, 2019

Tribute to former PM & 'Bharat Ratna' Sri Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day. He was visionary leader who dreamt of an India with scientific temper and harmony.#RememberingRajivGandhi — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 21, 2019

The architect of modern India. A leader we lost way too soon. Some may choose to mock his contribution, but a lot of where we are today, has its foundation laid by this great man. His vision shaped the today for us. Let's never let anyone mislead us. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/V9K7p29r0a — Hasiba ðÂÂÂ #AbHogaNYAY (@HasibaAmin) May 21, 2019

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates