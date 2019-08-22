Twitterati pays tributes to Gurudas Kamat on death anniversary

national

Gurudas Kamat death anniversary. Pic/Sachin Sawant's Twitter

Gurudas Kamat was a former Union Minister and a senior leader of the Congress Party who passed away one year ago on August 22, 2018. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was 63 years old when he died. Kamat was an advocate and he graduated from Poddar College of Commerce and Economics in Matunga.

Gurudas Kamat was a member of Parliament for five terms in the Lok Sabha. He represented the Mumbai northwest Constituency of Maharashtra between 2009-2014. He was also a Member of the Parliament from Mumbai North East constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

Kamat was a powerful orator and an able organiser. He was well versed with a number of languages such as Hindi, Marathi and English.

Twitterati paid him tributes and remembered him for everything he had done.

We remember veteran congress leader and five times MP from Mumbai Sh. Gurudas Kamat ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/PYmdFzzMkx — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) August 22, 2019

Gurudas Kamat was an advocate by profession who served as Member of Parliament & a former Union Minister. He spent his life diligently serving the people. We honour him today on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/RJK399ESVs — Congress (@INCIndia) August 22, 2019

Humble Tributes in the memory of former Union Minister and former president of @INCMumbai Late #GurudasKamat ji on his first remembrance day.

Still miss him ð pic.twitter.com/BxOiZBb5Yb — Sachin Sawant (@sachin_inc) August 22, 2019

Gurudas Kamat played an important role in boosting Congress workers before the 2004 Lok Sabha election.

