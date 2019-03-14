Twitterati reacts after China blocks UNSC from proscribing JeM chief Masood Azhar

international

This is the fourth time that China has used the technical hold to block the proposal, which is being pushed by other permanent members of the UNSC, particularly the US, Britain and France.

Pic courtesy/ PTI

China once again blocked a proposal in the UN Security Council on Wednesday to enlist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist despite his outfit carrying out the ghastly Pulwama attack.

The.cost of freeing Azharin 1999 is now haunting us. The cost of gifting UNSC seat to China in 1950 is haunting us today. The cost of filing an illegal petition in UN on J&K is bleeding us everyday. Learn to introspect before blaming others. There are no free lunches — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 14, 2019

This is the moment when #India should pass a law mandating trade parity with #China.

Raise the level of tariffs on Chinese goods as high as needed until the 62 billion$ trade deficit with China is eliminated overnight.

This will be a huge boost for "Make in India".@narendramodi https://t.co/RRcLtUkkyr — Ravi Mantha (@rmantha2) March 14, 2019

#ThursdayThoughts



Ban Chinese products in India because China is promoting anti Indian voices in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/ygnVdLZgsM — Kulwant Singh (@_KulwantDSingh) March 14, 2019

My humble request to every Indian. We must retaliate on China for this act. Show your patriotism by boycotting chinese products. Every rupee will saved by this act will be your contribution to nation and tribute to our soldiers#BoycottChina pic.twitter.com/f1UPVPNYqq

Twitteratti explodes at the act of China and requests all Indians on the social media platform to boycott all Chinese goods in the market.

