Twitterati reacts after China blocks UNSC from proscribing JeM chief Masood Azhar

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 10:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This is the fourth time that China has used the technical hold to block the proposal, which is being pushed by other permanent members of the UNSC, particularly the US, Britain and France.

Twitterati reacts after China blocks UNSC from proscribing JeM chief Masood Azhar
Pic courtesy/ PTI

China once again blocked a proposal in the UN Security Council on Wednesday to enlist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist despite his outfit carrying out the ghastly Pulwama attack.

This is the fourth time that China has used the technical hold to block the proposal, which is being pushed by other permanent members of the UNSC, particularly the US, Britain and France. Twitterati expressed their disappointment on the social media platform and questioned China's view on terrorism.

Twitteratti explodes at the act of China and requests all Indians on the social media platform to boycott all Chinese goods in the market. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

chinajaish-e-mohammadpakistanindiapulwama districtterror attacknational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Sushma Swaraj leaves for Iran and Russia, China's veto on Masood Azhar tops agenda

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees