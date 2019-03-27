Twitterati react to 'Mission Shakti' led by Narendra Modi

Updated: Mar 27, 2019, 14:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said India's action was not directed against any country. Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country, he said.

Pic courtesy/ AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday, two weeks ahead of the commencement of polling in the country. He first announced, "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media" he tweeted on Wednesday. I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media."

Narendra Modi also announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said India's action was not directed against any country. Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country, he said.

Narendra Modi's announced created a buzz on the social media platform, Twitter. Netizens reacted to this surprising move by Modi and flooded the platform with posts expressing their views.

A storm of mixed reactions surfaced the social media platform, Twitter and it was clear that netizens were divided by their personal views on this topic.

Tags

narendra modinew delhinational news

