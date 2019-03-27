Twitterati react to 'Mission Shakti' led by Narendra Modi

national

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said India's action was not directed against any country. Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday, two weeks ahead of the commencement of polling in the country. He first announced, "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media" he tweeted on Wednesday. I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media."

Narendra Modi also announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said India's action was not directed against any country. Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country, he said.



Narendra Modi's announced created a buzz on the social media platform, Twitter. Netizens reacted to this surprising move by Modi and flooded the platform with posts expressing their views.

An anti satellite A-SAT missile shoots down a live satellite in the Lower Earth Orbit within three minutes. Congratulations to @DRDO_India Scientists #MissionShakti #PMAddressToNation #NarendraModi @narendramodi https://t.co/K8ytDbH6ac — Ranjith H Ashwath (@RanjithHosakere) March 27, 2019

Is there anyone who doesn't think it's a great strategy to divert our attention from economics to national security ? #MissionShakti#PMAddressToNation — Serial Commenter (@CommenterSerial) March 27, 2019

#MissionShakti

India sets a record into the space by A-SAT ( Anti Satellite Missile) within 3 minutes

After US, Russia & China

India becomes the 4th nation with A-SAT missile systemðÂÂÂ



CheersâÂº @narendramodi@PMOIndia#PMNarendraModi #PMAddressToNation — RadhikaðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³âÂ¤âÂ¤ (@Radhikatweets25) March 27, 2019

Irrespective of the party u support or ideology u believe in, This is the moment when we should cheer for all the DRDO scientists & ISRO. We are moving neck to neck with Russia, China & US as a super power in space. Remember, DRDO might have been working on this since b4 2014. ðÂ¤Â — Vedank Singh (@VedankSingh) March 27, 2019

100 Space Missions were already completed during Congress-UPA



In 2010, India started devloping the Anti-Satellite Missile System under MMS



In 2012, V K Saraswat of the DRDO officially revealed the development of ASAT #MissionShakti pic.twitter.com/KhlQ3Ju0Ez — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) March 27, 2019

What did @narendramodi do? He gained advantage in #LoksabhaElection2019 with @isro, @DRDO_India; made an announcement which wasn't critical to lives of Indians. If #ElectionCommission doesn't act against blatant misuse of office like this, it is declaring its loyalties openly — RadhakrishnanRK (@RKRadhakrishn) March 27, 2019

The UPA government had initiated the ASAT program which has reached fruition today



I congratulate our space scientists & the visionary leadership of Dr Manmohan Singhhttps://t.co/pJHBVGo5GA — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) March 27, 2019

A storm of mixed reactions surfaced the social media platform, Twitter and it was clear that netizens were divided by their personal views on this topic.

