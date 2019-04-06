Twitterati react to 39th foundation day of BJP; proud moment for the fans

Updated: Apr 06, 2019, 14:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party - an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.

Twitterati react to 39th foundation day of BJP; proud moment for the fans
Pic courtesy/Twitter/Murali

On the 39th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that its workers would be working day and night to ensure that the party and its allies are "blessed" by people in the Lok Sabha polls.  In his tweets, he said the BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights, and that it has become India's preferred party. 

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party - an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties. Netizens added to this celebration on the social media platform, Twitter.

Where BJP celebrated their Foundation Day, their followers on Twitter also joined hands in the celebrations and were all praises for the party.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Our development work has endeared BJP to all sections of society, says Narendra Modi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

narendra modiamit shahbharatiya janata partynational news

Palghar residents create India's map with a human chain

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK