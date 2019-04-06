Twitterati react to 39th foundation day of BJP; proud moment for the fans

national

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party - an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Murali

On the 39th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that its workers would be working day and night to ensure that the party and its allies are "blessed" by people in the Lok Sabha polls. In his tweets, he said the BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights, and that it has become India's preferred party.

Netizens added to this celebration on the social media platform, Twitter.

On @BJP4India’s 39th foundation day,l ets review world’s largest political party BJP’s history since its inception. There lies the hardwork, conviction and the aspirations of the leaders and its karyakartas. Is baar Phir BJP Sarkar!#BJPFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/oaEeBdJU6u — Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) April 6, 2019

Mesmerizing the golden moments of celebration of 35th #FoundationDay of BJP at Dahod. which is a tribal area getting place in Limca book of Records for Making a Largest human Flag of BJP. #BJPFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/PIpI5xXGyJ — CHOWKIDAR AMIT THAKER (@AmitThakerBJP) April 6, 2019

On the #BJPFoundationDay, I salute all the selfless leaders, colleagues, & well wishers who have always served the party with utmost diligence & integrity. Its due to their invaluable contribution that India trusts BJP. We will stand true to this faith & keep serving the nation. pic.twitter.com/jZbozKmlYq — Chowkidar Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) April 6, 2019

Greetings to all on the occasion of #BJPFoundationDay.



Since its establishment 39 years ago, @BJP4India has contributed immensely to the nation building process. Let us carry forward this journey and lead the way for #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar. #NamoAgain2019 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/AI2EgHgXl2 — Bhavik Bajaniya (@bhavikbajaniya3) April 6, 2019

This day in 1980, Bharatiya Janata Party was formed.A party which had 2 MP's then,is the largest Political Party in the world today.

Let's Pledge to walk on the path laid by our founders and elect @narendramodi once more as PM of INDIA.#BJPFoundationDay — Vinyas Shetty (@vinyasshetty) April 6, 2019

Where BJP celebrated their Foundation Day, their followers on Twitter also joined hands in the celebrations and were all praises for the party.

