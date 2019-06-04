Twitterati reacts to Jiggs Kalra death
Jiggs Kalra was also known as 'Czar of Indian Cuisine' is a pioneering food columnist, author, gastronome and a food consultant with a career spanning over five decades
Mumbai chef Jiggs Kalra who was unwell for quite some time passed away on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. It goes without saying that Jiggs Kalra has had a massive influence on not just the city's, but the country's Food and Beverage industry. But sadly, he suffered a stroke 19 years ago that he is still battling. On his 72nd birthday on May 21, Kalra was in hospital. His son, Zorawar, revealed how it was the first time that the family had celebrated the occasion with his father being hospitalised.
Goodbye old friend.The great Jiggs Kalra who did so much to rediscover the lost secrets of Indian food and who gave chefs their rightful place in the sun goes off to that great kitchen in the sky to ensure that the gods eat his wonderful food.There will never be another Jiggs pic.twitter.com/MhgBJ5NLg8— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) June 4, 2019
Deeply saddened to hear about the death of the Mighty Jiggs Karla, the King of Indian cuisine, who was responsible for putting the same on the world map! His contribution to the food industry will forever be cherished! Sending my prayers and love to the family! ðð¼— Amrita Raichand (@amritaraichand) June 4, 2019
My deepest condolences to â¦@ZorawarKalraâ© & Dildeep.They were the best son & daughter-in-law Jiggs Kalra could ever have hoped for.— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) June 4, 2019
At this sad time I remember how Zorawar kept his father’s legacy alive and turned Jiggs’s name into a global brand.I know how proud Jiggs was. pic.twitter.com/awYE4PVkFX
Today we lost the king of indian cuisine. A legend whose loss is irreplaceable . RIP. Jiggs Karla sir.— Kumud Rai (@sundancebill) June 4, 2019
Jiggs Kalra was also known as 'Czar of Indian Cuisine' is a pioneering food columnist, author, gastronome and a food consultant with a career spanning over five decades. Jiggs Kalra was the first Asian to be inducted into International Food and Beverage Gourmet Hall of Fame. Kalra has won numerous awards nationally and internationally. Netizens took to Twitter to pay homage to Jiggs Kalra on his demise.
Top Stories of the day
- Mumbai: 14-year-old girl leaves home with Rs 5,000 to meet Tik Tok star in Nepal
- Mumbai Crime: Borivli businessman held for raping 19-year-old woman in flat
- Mumbai: One dead, two injured as two cars collide near Mahalaxmi Racecourse
- Plant twice the number, or pay up for new trees, Badlapur man who hacked 860 trees told
- Mumbai: 16-storey apartments to accommodate 28,000 civic cleaners
- No more sea view south Mumbai home for the guard from Govandi
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Crime Branch wants custody of three accused doctors in Payal Tadvi case
- Maharashtra is fifth worst in ragging cases; 10 pc ragging complaints over caste-based harassment
- Declare internal assessment marks, state board tells junior colleges
- Make Marathi compulsory in schools, political parties say
- Mumbai: Auto crackdown nets RTO record revenue
- Rules to regulate babus' conduct on new media?
- After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan to start shooting for Kick 2
- Mira Rajput trolled for walking barefoot, with heels in hand at Mumbai airport
- Ali Abbas Zafar: Didn't alter script for Katrina
- Taapsee Pannu: Don't feel like an insider, don't wish to be one
- Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special token from a young fan
- Konkona Sensharma's date with the queer community
- Telly tattle: Faisal Khan takes up gymnastics; Kinshuk Vaidya's next based on Sairaat
- Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with family clicked in Bandra
- Juhu spotted: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's outing with twins and Nisha is too cute
- Katrina Kaif's candid photos: Transformation from Boom to Bharat
- mid-day exclusive: Ajinkya Rahane to watch IND vs SA from his hotel balcony
- World Cup 2019: A hat-trick of opener hundreds beckons Virat Kohli
- World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Mueller roots for Virat Kohli
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel