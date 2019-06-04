Twitterati reacts to Jiggs Kalra death

national

Jiggs Kalra was also known as 'Czar of Indian Cuisine' is a pioneering food columnist, author, gastronome and a food consultant with a career spanning over five decades

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Vir Sanghvi

Mumbai chef Jiggs Kalra who was unwell for quite some time passed away on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. It goes without saying that Jiggs Kalra has had a massive influence on not just the city's, but the country's Food and Beverage industry. But sadly, he suffered a stroke 19 years ago that he is still battling. On his 72nd birthday on May 21, Kalra was in hospital. His son, Zorawar, revealed how it was the first time that the family had celebrated the occasion with his father being hospitalised.

Goodbye old friend.The great Jiggs Kalra who did so much to rediscover the lost secrets of Indian food and who gave chefs their rightful place in the sun goes off to that great kitchen in the sky to ensure that the gods eat his wonderful food.There will never be another Jiggs pic.twitter.com/MhgBJ5NLg8 — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) June 4, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the death of the Mighty Jiggs Karla, the King of Indian cuisine, who was responsible for putting the same on the world map! His contribution to the food industry will forever be cherished! Sending my prayers and love to the family! ðð¼ — Amrita Raichand (@amritaraichand) June 4, 2019

My deepest condolences to â¦@ZorawarKalraâ© & Dildeep.They were the best son & daughter-in-law Jiggs Kalra could ever have hoped for.

At this sad time I remember how Zorawar kept his father’s legacy alive and turned Jiggs’s name into a global brand.I know how proud Jiggs was. pic.twitter.com/awYE4PVkFX — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) June 4, 2019

Today we lost the king of indian cuisine. A legend whose loss is irreplaceable . RIP. Jiggs Karla sir. — Kumud Rai (@sundancebill) June 4, 2019

