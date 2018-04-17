Twitterati reacts to Katrina Kaif's new wax statue that doesn't resemble her at all

Pictures of Katrina Kaif's wax work in Madame Tussauds, New York that are doing the rounds online have shocked fans



Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, New York, recently. Pictures of the wax work that are doing the rounds online have shocked fans. They feel it is a far cry from her real self. Fans say the makers have got her nose and lips wrong, with more attention being paid to her garish ghagra choli than her face.



Katrina Kaif's statue

The idol is not as pretty as Kat, they lament. Wonder what the actor has to say about her replica? She needs to come face-to-face with the statue to ascertain the differences.

For some strange reason, Katrina Kaif has always gotten a blingy treatment from Madame Tussauds as her wax statue in London also wears a shiny lehenga. The other actors who have their wax statues at the museum in New York other than Katrina are Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Katrina is enjoying a vacation with her sisters. Her upcoming films lined up for this year are Aanand L Rai’s next, Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan where she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

