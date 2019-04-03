Twitterati reacts to Mayawati's statement, 'If Ram's statue is ok, why not mine?'

national

Mayawati told the Supreme Court that if Uttar Pradesh's government can make Lord Ram's statue then why not hers'?

Mayawati

BSP leader Mayawati told the apex court on Tuesday that the construction of her life-size statues and the party-symbol at various places in Uttar Pradesh represents the will of the people.

She also made a reference to the installation of statues such as that of Sardar Vallabhai Patel or Uttar Pradesh's government decision to construct Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya. "Similarly, other political parties in power at both the Centre as well as state governments have also installed statues of various other leaders at public places at the cost of the public exchequer from time to time but neither the media nor the petitioners have raised any questions with respect to them."

However, the statement has not gone down too well with Twitterati. Here are some reactions:

Such a stupid question ... Nobody has made his/her own statue and erected party symbol with public expenditure.. — Vivek Ranjan (@imvivek_ranjan) April 3, 2019

mayawati says my respect is equal to god ram . it is unresposable satement ðÂÂÂ — chowkidarhansraj choudhary (@hansraj82137674) April 3, 2019

When RAM has a statue, why not Mayawati . RAM and kanshiram are not one and the same. Mind that — Nataraj T Devang (@Natarajdevang) April 3, 2019

Mayawati is doing the worst politics — Sunil Gunde (@Sunilgunde_) April 3, 2019

Lastly, she also said that elephant statues were not for the promotion of Bahujan Samaj Party but only a part of architectural design.

(with inputs from agencies)

