Twitterati reacts to Mehbooba Mufti's statement on Article 370

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday warned that if the central government scraps Article 370, its relationship with the state will come to an end. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti also said new conditions would emerge if Article 370 is scrapped.

"If you break that bridge (Article 370)... Then you will have to renegotiate the relationship between India and Jammu and Kashmir. There will be new conditions... A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you? If you scrap Article 370, your relation with Jammu and Kashmir will be over," she said. Demands have surfaced time and again to revoke Article 370 along with Article 35 (A), which grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Netizens reacted to her statement on the social media platform Twitter.

1. When Article 370 & 35A don't allow others to settle in J&K, How do colonies of Rohingyas & Bangladeshis come up in J&K?



2. When it comes to rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits & to set up their Colonies in Kashmir, why do Separatists oppose it? Where's Article 370 in this case — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 30, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti says if Article 370 is revoked, J&K would have to rethink on staying with India. With Article 35A, despite being CM of the state Mehbooba was unable to being in any investment or create any jobs. With restrictions, who will invest in the state to create jobs? — Brig V Mahalingam (@BrigMahalingam) March 31, 2019

Article 370 and 35A are at the core of this Kashmir problem. Abolish it, let all Indians have a right to live, buy, sell in Kashmir and it will soon become just another Indian state with no special status or special problems. https://t.co/CmbwJbUEYd — Anurag Katriar (@KingKatriar) March 30, 2019

Article 370 can be removed through a Cabinet resolution. The article is a temporary provision and the govt doesn't require anybody's permission to scrap it. — à¥Â SwamyBhakt à¥Â (@SwamyBhakt) March 31, 2019

Article 370 can be removed easily ....reservations are not included in 370 which is against Indian consituation — Third Ra (@ThirdRa) March 31, 2019

Ma’m your differentiation of ‘hum aur “aap” bares it all. High time Article 370 is abrogated. It can’t be delayed any further. Let Muftis and Abdullahs go where there heart is, leaving Jammu and Kashmir to the citizens of India. — Dakshinamurthy (@murthymalladi) March 31, 2019

Twitterati once again showed their active participation and voiced their opinion on Mehbooba Mufti's statement.

