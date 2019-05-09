Twitter abuzz on Modi's comment about Gandhi family's usage of INS Viraat

national

Aircraft carrier INS Viraat was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. After nearly 30 years of service, it was decommissioned in 2016

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as their personal taxi for a holiday.

He launched this comment some days after attacking him with the "bhrashtachari no 1" remark.

Narendra Modi addressed his first poll rally in Delhi before the May 12 elections where he launched an attack on the Congress. He asked that why does it fume when he exposes the misdeeds of the Congress leaders in whose name they seek votes.

"Ever imagined that a premier warship of the Indian armed forces could be used as a taxi for a personal holiday? One dynasty did it," Modi asked.

The Navy was made to host the Gandhi family and Rajiv Gandhi's in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, Modi claimed, adding that when a family becomes supreme, the country's security is at stake.

"INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," Modi said.

Twitterati has reacted to this statement, here's how:

Does @INCIndia not have a counter to INS Viraat story? I have seen no tweets, no statements, no ‘will win hatred with love’ - 2nd grade elocution speeches yet #INSViraat — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) May 9, 2019

*Going to picnic*

Kids : bus

Adults : car

Legends : INS Viraat — Chowkidar Mohan Murthy (@mmurthy4) May 9, 2019

Why don't you #pappu420 to write an essay "my vacation at #INS_VIRAAT. — Chowkithar Sraman66 (@sraman66) May 8, 2019

Does the nation know that when INS Viraat sails- it has to be escorted by nearly 20 other war ships?

Not just the colossal waste of money- but putting whole of nation at risk. — Colonel Ajit Singh Bhinder- (Chaukidar) (@ajitbhinder) May 8, 2019

Aircraft carrier INS Viraat was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. After nearly 30 years of service, it was decommissioned in 2016.

