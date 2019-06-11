Twitterati reacts to the arrival of Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat

With the warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from on Tuesday morning.

Representational image

Gujarat has been put on alert following IMD prediction of the deep depression in the Arabian Sea developing into a severe cyclonic storm and causing heavy rainfall in the coastal areas in the coming days, a senior official said on Monday. With the warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from on Tuesday morning.

A severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night with a wind speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday night. Netizens on social media site, Twitter reacted to this news by posting timely updates about cyclone Vayu.

The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said the deep depression over east-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep lays centred at about 320 km northwest of Amini Divi (Lakshadweep), 680 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 840 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat). "It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 24 hours.

