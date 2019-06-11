Twitterati reacts to the arrival of Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat

mumbai-rains

With the warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from on Tuesday morning.

Gujarat has been put on alert following IMD prediction of the deep depression in the Arabian Sea developing into a severe cyclonic storm and causing heavy rainfall in the coastal areas in the coming days, a senior official said on Monday.

#CycloneVayu likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph during mid-night of 12th June 2019. — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 11, 2019

JUST IN: The Deep Depression in the #ArabianSea has intensified into #CycloneVayu, to become a Severe Cyclonic Storm by evening and intensifying further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by tomorrow. #Cyclone — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 11, 2019

A severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night with a wind speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday night. Netizens on social media site, Twitter reacted to this news by posting timely updates about cyclone Vayu.

the newest track by the JTWC for #CycloneVayu is quite alarming. It shows a westward turn as it nears land, and a slow, devastating dragging of the cyclone just offshore until landfall near #Dharka.

However, there is HUGE uncertainty, as the models are all over the place. pic.twitter.com/4vPb7TlapU — Alex Lubbers (@AlexLubbers2) June 11, 2019

The CS over EC Arabian Sea. IT IS MOVE NORTHWARD AND CROSS GUJARAT COAST BETWEEN PORBANDAR & MAHUVA AROUND VERAVAL & DIU REGION AS A SCS WITH WIND SPEED 110- 120 KMPH GUSTING TO 135 KMPH IN MORNING OF 13TH JUN 2019.#CycloneVayu #Monsoon2019 pic.twitter.com/tiREqKfuIB — Utsab Biswas (@UTSABMET) June 11, 2019

Weakening vertical wind shear, strong upper-level diffluence, ample mid-level moisture, and very warm sea temps will allow #CycloneVayu to reach hurricane-equivalent strength before making landfall over the #Kathiawar Peninsula late Wednesday night. #tropicalweather #cyclones pic.twitter.com/M3C7dB2x6p — Jesse Kay (@JesseKayWX) June 11, 2019

I think cyclones are testing Indian states readiness against itself . After Tamilnadu, kerala, andhra , odissa , its now Gujrat and Maharashtra #CycloneVayu — BALAJI (@i_Balaji_M) June 11, 2019

#CycloneVayu Continues to rapidly strengthen, winds over 60 mph, 15mph below Hurricane strength. The new forecast is calling for a powerful 105mph Cat 2 storm. It’s possible that it becomes an intense cyclonic storm, Cat 3, 120-125mph. An extremely dangerous situation in India. pic.twitter.com/zqVHuFy6YT — Nicholas Barretto (@WeatherBarretto) June 11, 2019

Cyclone VAYU has further improved on microwave imagery and satellite, with an active inner core and developing eyewall. Visible imagery shows intense "hot towers", a sign that Rapid Intensification is very, very soon, if not starting. #Vayu #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/zbFJE09Gx4 — Alex Lubbers (@AlexLubbers2) June 11, 2019

#MumbaiRains #CycloneVayu vayu has been announced as cyclonic storm. Its currently at approx 550 kms south wesr of mumbai and will run parallel to the coast and make landfall near veraval in gujrat. Follow my twitter handle for hourly update on #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/vsR6anXnmA — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) June 11, 2019

The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said the deep depression over east-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep lays centred at about 320 km northwest of Amini Divi (Lakshadweep), 680 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 840 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat). "It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 24 hours.

