Twitterati reacts to vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue in Kolkata

Amit Shah's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters triggering a violent outbreak between supporters of the two parties

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Parts of Kolkata plunged into violence as the BJP president Amit Shah's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said. Condemning the desecration of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue in a college in Kolkata, the CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged "attacking knowledge" was central to the BJP's "poisonous project".

"BJP-RSS think nothing of when they vandalise the historic Vidyasagar College, break Vidyasagar statue. This is their advocacy of India's civilisational heritage? Attacking knowledge is central to getting their poisonous project going. Bengal will reject the destruction they offer," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

BJP-RSS think nothing of when they vandalise the historic Vidyasagar College, break Vidyasagar statue. This is their advocacy of India’s civilisational heritage? Attacking knowledge is central to getting their poisonous project going. Bengal will reject the destruction they offer — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 14, 2019

By this ugly show in the capital of Bengal, do BJP and TMC think they will win support? It is an act of desperation where they have both revealed their destructive and unacceptable agenda for Bengal. Eta cholbe na, chala uchit na. https://t.co/MtK2T8RGE5 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 14, 2019

Netizens also took to the social media platform Twitter to react to this incident with dismay and shock. Twitterati also opposed the vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue.

We condemn the destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue



This insult to the people of Bengal by BJP will never be forgiven



Greed for power will see the BJP dismantle every icon of Bengal, their legacy and the culture that they helped build. — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 15, 2019

TMC Students Union destroyed the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and now they are trying to blame it on BJP.



Please release CCTV footage



Hoye Doodh ka doodh aur Paani Ka Paani#SaveBengalSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/XUVriiOxPO — Chowkidar Harsh Pansari (@iamharshpansari) May 15, 2019

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust was placed inside a room in Vidyasagar College, which is deep inside the campus. Only TMC students union members had access to it because the roadshow was not inside the campus! So who vandalised the bust? Offcourse TMC! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/kVVuolBqOr — Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2019

This was the reality of Amit Shah’s road show in Kolkata. Hence the TMC created trouble along the route to divert attention & smashed a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar inside a college to fuel Bengali outrage. Didi won’t stop at anything. pic.twitter.com/FK9Myhdh8k — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) May 15, 2019

Just a reminder that the national media is hopelessly anti-WB and simply cannot tell the truth about the thugs who attacked places like Vidyasagar College yesterday https://t.co/sffL3lPzMu — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) May 15, 2019

Friends,#SaveBengalSaveDemocracy

*TMC Students Union destroyed the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and now they are trying to blame it on BJP.*

*In a midnight crackdown, our karyakartas have been arrested, Tajinder Bagga is one of them pic.twitter.com/Ytru3MXFRx — Chowkidar Shubham Neogi (@NeogiShubham) May 15, 2019

What happened in Bengal yesterday is shocking! Goons of TMC student union attacked BJP President Amit Shah' road show and vandalised stature of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a revered figure for all, and are now shedding crocodile tears. Rise now! Boot TMC. #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy — Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2019

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister condemned the attacks and also went on to change her display picture on Twitter. She put up a picture of Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar.

