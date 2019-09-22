Twitterati shares adorable posts on the occasion of Daughter's Day

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Twitter

Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September and September 22, 2019, will mark the day this year. World Daughter's Day is celebrated on September 28 and different countries celebrate National Daughter's Day on different dates.

Daughter's day celebrates daughters just how Mother's Day celebrates mothers and Father's Day celebrates fathers. The day has no specific origin. It is celebrated to erase the stigma around daughters in developing countries. Twitterati shares some posts for their daughters and to make them feel special.

A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart#DaughtersDay — Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) September 22, 2019

Ask any doting father and he will tell you how blessed he is to have a daughter. So full of love, compassion & strength, my daughter has been my greatest gift ever since I held her in my arms the first time & I continue to learn from her everyday! #Daughtersday pic.twitter.com/vkceRER2L3 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 22, 2019

Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY.#DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/P9QGGpWtJn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 22, 2019

I often think what is my biggest blessing in life & almost automatically my daughter comes to my mind! Her love, warmth, support & that special way of showing care has always been my biggest strength!



Happy #DaughtersDay to all the wonderful, special daughters around the world! pic.twitter.com/RcMKsIDN4m — Asha Kumari (@AshaKumariINC) September 22, 2019

A piece of my heart. The world is your oyster. #DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/PQmH42PMJg — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 22, 2019

On this day, make your daughter feel special, lavish her with gifts and celebrate her being!

