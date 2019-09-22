MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Twitterati shares adorable posts on the occasion of Daughter's Day

Published: Sep 22, 2019, 13:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

World Daughter's Day is celebrated on September 28 and different countries celebrate National Daughter's Day on different dates

Twitterati shares adorable posts on the occasion of Daughter's Day
This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Twitter

Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September and September 22, 2019, will mark the day this year. World Daughter's Day is celebrated on September 28 and different countries celebrate National Daughter's Day on different dates.

Daughter's day celebrates daughters just how Mother's Day celebrates mothers and Father's Day celebrates fathers. The day has no specific origin. It is celebrated to erase the stigma around daughters in developing countries. Twitterati shares some posts for their daughters and to make them feel special.

On this day, make your daughter feel special, lavish her with gifts and celebrate her being!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

national news

Amrita Rao and Environmentalist Chinu Kwatra collect broken Ganesha idols

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK