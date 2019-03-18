Twitterati shares rare pictures of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

national

Pic courtesy/ Twitter

The former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who rose from a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to become the country's Defence Minister and also chief minister of Goa, served the state four times as chief minister and had a three-year-long stint as Defence Minister in the Narendra Modi-led cabinet.

He was a leader who enjoyed acceptance from all sections of the BJP and beyond. He played a key role in making the BJP a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets of influence. Parrikar (63) breathed his last on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. His health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Former defence minister Parrikar had been on life support system since late Saturday night.

Twitterati took this day to remember him and pay tribute to his golden days as a leader and Cheif Minister of Goa. Here are some heart touching pictures shared by people on the social media platform, Twitter.

Sharing some pictures of a true patriot. #RIPParrikar #RIPManoharParrikar pic.twitter.com/F32hzVxSsB

— Trolls have become journalist today. (@mrityunjay51) March 17, 2019

For the 1st time ever, I have seen a person who was a Chief Minister; despite fighting cancer, didn't retreat from his responsibilities until the last breath; despite having a tube in his nose, kept his responsibilities towards the public and continued to serve. #RIPParrikar ðÂÂÂÂ¯ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/JAVYPsh3lX

— Ashish Mishra (@AshishMLive) March 17, 2019

A man who served till the last breath.. #RIPParrikar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/a8QxKKymrh

Twitterati's posts clearly show that the former Chief Minister has won many hearts with his sheer determination and hard work.

