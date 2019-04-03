Kurla bridges shutdown: Twitterati unhappy over closure without prior notice

Updated: Apr 03, 2019, 10:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Commuters face problems as two bridges, one with the BMC and the other with railways in Kurla shut overnight without adequate preparedness and prior notice to the public.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Ashish Sharma

The closing of two bridges, one with the BMC and the other with railways at Kurla station, caused much inconvenience to peak-hour commuters at the busy Mumbai railway station. According to commuters, the bridges were shut without adequate preparedness and prior notice to the public, that lead to a chaotic situation. Commuters were mainly worried that a stampede-like situation could have taken place with too much crowd on the bridge.

Mid-day got the Central Railway general manager Devendra Sharma and local Assistant Municipal Commissioner to intervene after which some order was restored by evening rush hour after.

Netizens reacted to this move on the social media platform, Twitter with some expressing surprise over the closure while others chose to keep the commuters informed about the situation.

Earlier, on March 2019, Central Railway sealed a food stall at Kurla station after a video of an unhygienic lemon juice preparation shot by commuter from the foot overbridge went viral on social media. In the video, the vendor was seen preparing the juice with bare hands and impure water stored in the water tanks on the roof top of the canteen. The railways are replacing the roof of the platform and hence the activities of the vendor were visible.

