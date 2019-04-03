Kurla bridges shutdown: Twitterati unhappy over closure without prior notice

national

Commuters face problems as two bridges, one with the BMC and the other with railways in Kurla shut overnight without adequate preparedness and prior notice to the public.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Ashish Sharma

The closing of two bridges, one with the BMC and the other with railways at Kurla station, caused much inconvenience to peak-hour commuters at the busy Mumbai railway station. According to commuters, the bridges were shut without adequate preparedness and prior notice to the public, that lead to a chaotic situation. Commuters were mainly worried that a stampede-like situation could have taken place with too much crowd on the bridge.

Mid-day got the Central Railway general manager Devendra Sharma and local Assistant Municipal Commissioner to intervene after which some order was restored by evening rush hour after.

Netizens reacted to this move on the social media platform, Twitter with some expressing surprise over the closure while others chose to keep the commuters informed about the situation.

Kurla station at morning peak hours. Another stampede waiting to Happen. @rpfcr doing a great job. The bridge shut needs to be repaired ASAP before any untoward accident. @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/kvThEHugqL — Annie (@annette193) April 3, 2019

it feels like i came out of death here #Kurla Railway station Bridge



One bridge is closed for unexplained reasons.... people may die due to so much crowd on the bridge... railway police can't also help us... plz do something quickly @PiyushGoyal @RailMinIndia @rpfcrbb — N123 (@FlashT123) April 2, 2019

Why are there no indicators working on kurla stn? Even the indicators on foot over bridge are not working. ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/E4GpSOUGwk — Madhavi Joshi (@madhavi_rj) April 2, 2019

Today morning kurla station Mumbai, Foot over bridge was shut coz maintenance and people were forced to take other bridge. @PiyushGoyal sir hope such case should not become a reason for stampede. pic.twitter.com/b2ssMEyhzZ — Ankit Taunk (@nkit_taunk) April 2, 2019

Rush at Footover bridge at Kurla station PF8

Time taken-

Vashi to kurla- 25 min

Kurla PF8 to PF-25 min

Bullet train, economic superpower, 5th largest economy, military satellite in space Sab secondary h, this is priority for me @Dev_Fadnavis@narendramodi@PiyushGoyal #bridges pic.twitter.com/gP1ryqUJBJ — Ashish SharmaãÂÂÂ ¤ãÂÂÂ ¤ãÂÂÂ ¤ãÂÂÂ ¤ (@ashish_speaks) April 2, 2019

Commuters overcrowding footover bridge after unplanned blocking of staircases at Kurla station. Police personnel warned, bt it's impossible to reach the next bridge amidst crowd. Took over 15 mins to get out of the station. @MCGM_BMC , pls help. pic.twitter.com/JQr81NU0Qr — Debangana Ghosh (@debanganaghosh4) April 2, 2019

@drmbct @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @BJP4Maharashtra look at this Kurla railway station bridge. Are we waiting for more 100 ppl to loose their lives? pic.twitter.com/Snsf14UQaE — Labhesh Vaidya (@LabheshV) April 2, 2019

Earlier, on March 2019, Central Railway sealed a food stall at Kurla station after a video of an unhygienic lemon juice preparation shot by commuter from the foot overbridge went viral on social media. In the video, the vendor was seen preparing the juice with bare hands and impure water stored in the water tanks on the roof top of the canteen. The railways are replacing the roof of the platform and hence the activities of the vendor were visible.

