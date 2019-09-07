MENU

Twitterati slam Pakistani users for trolling Chandrayaan-2 mission

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 13:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Vikram lander had lost contact to the ground station as it was at an altitude of 2.1km from the lunar surface

Pic/Twitter IANS

Twitterati came hard on trolls from Pakistan on Saturday after communication with the Vikram lander was lost while descending to the moon's South Pole. While announcing loss of the communication link, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan said that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the moon surface, after which the communication was lost.

The lander had successfully completed its rough braking phase with its descent speed going down well. On the screen it was seen that Vikram slightly changed from its planned path and then the link got snapped.

Reacting to the trolls, the Twitterati reportedly slammed Pakistani handles for short-sightedness and unable to understand the significance of this mission for the sub-continent. 

Meanwhile, the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is said to be flying around the moon. Its mission life is known to be of a year.  Officials at the space agency's telemetry, tracking and command network (Istrac) were checking out the problem and the data was being analysed.

Watch video of PM Narendra Modi to watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Live With Students

 

 With inputs from IANS

