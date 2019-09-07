Twitterati slam Pakistani users for trolling Chandrayaan-2 mission

Twitterati came hard on trolls from Pakistan on Saturday after communication with the Vikram lander was lost while descending to the moon's South Pole. While announcing loss of the communication link, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan said that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the moon surface, after which the communication was lost.

The lander had successfully completed its rough braking phase with its descent speed going down well. On the screen it was seen that Vikram slightly changed from its planned path and then the link got snapped.

Reacting to the trolls, the Twitterati reportedly slammed Pakistani handles for short-sightedness and unable to understand the significance of this mission for the sub-continent.

India didn't fail..

We just lost contact with the moon lander #Chandrayaan2



Failure shows dt we r trying

We r proud of our @isro ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Don't be disheartened guys



Those who r trending #IndiaFailed ...bade bade desho me choti choti batein hoti rehti he

Tmhare samajh se upar he — Nitish Kumar Singh (@NitishKumarSi17) September 7, 2019

What Pakistan fails to understand, cost of Chandrayaan is higher than its economy, Bharat can launch another 100 Chandrayaan’s and still survive, unlike rogue state. #IndiaFailed to feed its poor neighbours ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ..

— Prasanna Gouda (@prasannagouda23) September 7, 2019

#IndiaFailed ; For starters India hasn’t failed. We have reached Mars. We almost reached an unexplored location on the moon. We are progressing amazingly well in space research. SO YEAH, WE ARE KICKING IT.

— Drishti Naik (@BombayVintage_) September 7, 2019

#IndiaFailed says Pakistanis while their space programme looks like this.

At least people are taught to pursue science instead of being encouraged to become suicide bombers. #IndiaOnTheMoon #ISRO pic.twitter.com/IsCeTpIVfm — Tony Koshy Mathew (@TonyKoshy_20) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is said to be flying around the moon. Its mission life is known to be of a year. Officials at the space agency's telemetry, tracking and command network (Istrac) were checking out the problem and the data was being analysed.

With inputs from IANS

