Twitterati slams Rahul Gandhi for saying,'PM got a woman to defend him'

national

While Narendra Modi reprimanded Rahul Gandhi for insulting women of the country, BJP President Amit Shah demanded an apology from him.

Pic/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday stirred a controversy when he claimed that Prime Minster Narendra Modi 'got a woman to defend him' on the Rafale debate. The Congress chief is now facing criticism for his sexist comment targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal with twiteratti going all out in their condemnation of Rahul Gandhi.

While Narendra Modi reprimanded Gandhi for insulting women of the country, BJP President Amit Shah demanded an apology from him. This remark of Gandhi did not go down very well with the Twitterati also. Rahul Gandhi was slammed for his remark.

Real Men don't insult Women, Dear @RahulGandhi #BeAMan — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 10, 2019

Credentials of @nsitharaman:



BA (Economics)

MA (Economics)

M. Phil (Economics)

Assistant to Economist, Agricultural Engineers Association, UK

Manager, BBC

Senior Manager R&D, Price Waterhouse

Commerce Minister, India

Defence Minister, India



Credentials of @RahulGandhi:



Dynast. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) January 10, 2019

#BeAMan @RahulGandhi, learn to respect the Shakti. This is the land of Durga, who vanquished Mahishasura, and you claim to be a ‘janeudhari brahmin’. Don’t talk like a misogynist who thinks a woman was created out of a man’s rib! — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) January 10, 2019

The nation wants to know, Is @RahulGandhi a Man ? #BeAMan — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 10, 2019

Rahul Gandhi betrays the misogynistic mindset of the Congress party. That also explains the several instances of women being exploited in the Congress ranks.



Disgraceful to see Congress President stoop so low. #BeAMan — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 10, 2019

Of all people Rahul Gandhi shud not say this.



When his father was killed in 1991, the whole of Congress went to his mother’s doorstep, asking her to lead the party. The scene repeated in 1998.



No one said Cong is trying to hide behind a Woman.



In his own words, #BeAMan Rahul. — Shilpa Nair (@shilpamdas) January 10, 2019

The National Commission for Women also issued a notice to Gandhi over his statement.

National Commission for Women (NCW) issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his statement "PM ran away & asked a 'mahila' (Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) to defend him" pic.twitter.com/xTAyqNeXg1 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Jaipur, said that “The watchman with a 56-inch chest [a reference to Modi] ran away and told a woman, Sitharaman ji, defend me.” Later, he also tweeted, "Stop shaking. Be a man and answer my question: Did the Air Force and Defence Ministry object when you bypassed the original Rafale deal?"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates