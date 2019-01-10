Twitterati slams Rahul Gandhi for saying,'PM got a woman to defend him'

Jan 10, 2019, 12:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

While Narendra Modi reprimanded Rahul Gandhi for insulting women of the country, BJP President Amit Shah demanded an apology from him.

Twitterati slams Rahul Gandhi for saying,'PM got a woman to defend him'
Pic/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday stirred a controversy when he claimed that Prime Minster Narendra Modi 'got a woman to defend him' on the Rafale debate. The Congress chief is now facing criticism for his sexist comment targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal with twiteratti going all out in their condemnation of Rahul Gandhi.

While Narendra Modi reprimanded Gandhi for insulting women of the country, BJP President Amit Shah demanded an apology from him. This remark of Gandhi did not go down very well with the Twitterati also. Rahul Gandhi was slammed for his remark.

The National Commission for Women also issued a notice to Gandhi over his statement.

Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Jaipur, said that “The watchman with a 56-inch chest [a reference to Modi] ran away and told a woman, Sitharaman ji, defend me.” Later, he also tweeted, "Stop shaking. Be a man and answer my question: Did the Air Force and Defence Ministry object when you bypassed the original Rafale deal?" 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rahul gandhinarendra modiamit shahcongressLok Sabha

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Rahul Gandhi is going to be convicted for fraud, says Subramanian Swamy

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
Rajiv Gandhi, Kim Sharma, Yuvraj Singh: Famous Indians who married foreigners

Rajiv Gandhi, Kim Sharma, Yuvraj Singh: Famous Indians who married foreigners