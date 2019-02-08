Twitterati storms with mixed reactions over Rafael deal

national

Twitter saw a storm of mixed reactions over the Rafael deal with some attacking Narendra Modi and the others mocking Rahul Gandhi

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

In the government’s submission in October 2018 to the Supreme Court of India, the negotiations over the Rafale deal had a seven-member team and has no mention of the (PMO) in the negotiations. Official documents about this deal are doing rounds on the internet and Twitterati doesn’t seem very happy with it.

Did @the_hindu wilfully not publish full notesheet with Def Secy's comment on #RafaleDeal? Full notesheet has RM Manohar Parrikar's reply. If N Ram did have the full notesheet yet quoted it partially, it's a mockery of facts and travesty of truth. @ANI throws it back! RT and ask. pic.twitter.com/IGDLVKUtUt — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) February 8, 2019

Its Cristal clear now. PM Modi went ahead to sign #RafaleDeal despite firm objections from Ministry of Defence.

Bcoz he wanted to do a huge scam of âÂÂ¹30000cr with Anil Ambani.#PakdaGayaModi #ChaukidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/lz0e23GiVH — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) February 8, 2019

"Parallel discussion by PMO and MoD had weakened the negotiating position of MoD and Indian Negotiating Team"



From demonetisation to the #RafaleDeal, overcentralised decision making that ignores relevant ministries has compromised national interests.



Stability or anarchy? pic.twitter.com/r96cyr12xE — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) February 8, 2019

Exposed!



"Parallel negotiations by PMO with French side has weakened the position of MoD and Indian Negotiating Team in the #RafaleDeal" : Defence Ministry of India#ModiLies https://t.co/g47WSdVVRW pic.twitter.com/oh6JBhPH54 — Youth Congress (@IYC) February 8, 2019

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi says 'Why is that the President of France has called him (PM Modi) a thief and why is it that the Defence Ministry 'unko chor bula rahi hai'?Toh aap ja ke unse poochiye please.' #RafaleDeal pic.twitter.com/3Y0oGdytWA

Twitter saw a storm of mixed reactions where some attacked Narendra Modi, while the others criticized Rahul Gandhi.

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.