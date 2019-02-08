Twitterati storms with mixed reactions over Rafael deal

Feb 08, 2019, 19:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitter saw a storm of mixed reactions over the Rafael deal with some attacking Narendra Modi and the others mocking Rahul Gandhi

Twitterati storms with mixed reactions over Rafael deal
Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

In the government’s submission in October 2018 to the Supreme Court of India, the negotiations over the Rafale deal had a seven-member team and has no mention of the (PMO) in the negotiations. Official documents about this deal are doing rounds on the internet and Twitterati doesn’t seem very happy with it.

Twitter saw a storm of mixed reactions where some attacked Narendra Modi, while the others criticized Rahul Gandhi. 

