Twitterati trend Anupam Kher as the actor announces his dream project

Anupam Kher is one of the most revered actors in the industry and has worked in several international projects as well. An actor, author and a producer, Anupam Kher has recently completed 36 years in the industry and has excelled in more than one field when it comes to entertainment.

Earlier today, Anupam Kher announced his dream project on his own digital portal and soon after which, fans started trending 'Anupam Kher' on Twitter. The actor has announced the digital launch of his play - "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakhta Hai" on his website. Here's what fans had to say, One fan shared, Extremely excited for "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" All the best for website launch Anupam Kher. Huge respect to you One of the most amazing personalities I have seen so far."

Extremely excited for "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" All the best for website launch Anupam Kher. Huge respect to you â¤ï¸ One of the most amazing personalities I have seen so far â¤ï¸ https://t.co/Nw5RouuJwa — Vanshika (@Me_vanshu) June 3, 2020

Looking forward to fresh content, one fan shared, "Looking for some great Bollywood stuff on the Anupam Kher New website!".

Will be interesting to see what Anupam Kher has to offer with Play "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" https://t.co/EOPaEAMwCB — Nikhil ð (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 3, 2020

One more fan said, "Wow guys I Can't believe that Anupam Kher is trying new verticles in the entertainment industry. Can't believe he has step foot in the digital space".

The play will premier from 7th June on the actors website and discovers the journey of all possibilities that can happen in an individual's life. The play is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and has depicts the global actors life lessons, triumphs and failures.

