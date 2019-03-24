Twitteratti join hands to celebrate World Tuberculosis Day

Updated: Mar 24, 2019, 16:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Around 1.3 million died from the disease and 8.6 million people fell ill in 2012. Political leaders also showed their support on the social media platform Twiter to eradicate this disease.

Twitteratti join hands to celebrate World Tuberculosis Day
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ World Health Organization

World Tuberculosis Day, annually observed on 24 March is a campaign to build public awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and efforts to eliminate the disease. Around 1.3 million died from the disease and 8.6 million people fell ill in 2012.

This day is one of eight official global public health campaigns by the World Health Organization (WHO), along with World Blood Donor Day, World Health Day, World Immunization Week, World No Tobacco Day, World Hepatitis Day, World Malaria Day, and World AIDS Day. Netizens also actively showed support on Twitter by spreading the message to create awareness about the disease.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

narendra modituberculosisworld health organizationnational newsworld news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Guide Awards: Lesser-known Irani Cafes - Byculla Restaurant and Bakery

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees