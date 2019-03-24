Twitteratti join hands to celebrate World Tuberculosis Day

health-fitness

Around 1.3 million died from the disease and 8.6 million people fell ill in 2012. Political leaders also showed their support on the social media platform Twiter to eradicate this disease.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ World Health Organization

World Tuberculosis Day, annually observed on 24 March is a campaign to build public awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and efforts to eliminate the disease. Around 1.3 million died from the disease and 8.6 million people fell ill in 2012.

This day is one of eight official global public health campaigns by the World Health Organization (WHO), along with World Blood Donor Day, World Health Day, World Immunization Week, World No Tobacco Day, World Hepatitis Day, World Malaria Day, and World AIDS Day. Netizens also actively showed support on Twitter by spreading the message to create awareness about the disease.

Today, on World TB Day we reaffirm our commitment towards ensuring a TB-free society. This would greatly benefit the poor.



Correct and complete treatment is the key to winning the battle against TB. I also salute the people and organisations strengthening the TB-free movement. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

On #WorldTBDay, we reaffirm our commitment for ending TB by 2025, a good 5 years ahead of the global targets.



We have planned to meet this aspirational target under the National Strategic Plan for TB & allocated 430 Million USD for it's implementation. pic.twitter.com/uMJvX0s5Ej — Chowkidar Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 24, 2019

On #WorldTBDay, let’s educate ourselves about TB prevention and control, and raise awareness of the challenges that hinder our progress toward the elimination of this devastating disease. It’s time that world leaders step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 24, 2019

With endeavors like Nikshay Aushadhi, counseling through professionals at call centers, distribution of free & new drugs, etc. we are committed to #EndTB by 2025. Be a part of our efforts and help to eradicate #TB.#WorldTBDay @PIB_India @NITIAayog @PMOIndia @amitabhk87 pic.twitter.com/2JkF9B8tJN — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 24, 2019

#Tuberculosis is a curable disease with timely diagnosis and treatment. On #WorldTBDay let us reaffirm pledge to #EndTB which is a leading infectious killer across the world. pic.twitter.com/BqCm6vYDFc — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 24, 2019

It's #WorldTBDay!



1.6 MILLION people die from tuberculosis every year, including 300k people with #HIV.

This is unacceptable!



It’s time to #EndTB!https://t.co/2O5DfX5c1Y pic.twitter.com/6XDNCy75x6 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 24, 2019

We can reduce the burden of three diseases that have killed millions of people & ravaged communities. #ItsTime to fund the Global Fund with at least US$14 BILLION to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. #WorldTBDay pic.twitter.com/PZuvFr8Wwj — UN Foundation (@unfoundation) March 24, 2019

#WorldTBDay

Let's take a pledge and reaffirm our efforts for working together to eliminate #Tuberculosis

Reach, Treat, Cure Everyone and to find new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent TB in #RuralRajasthan pic.twitter.com/wkOs7MFT6K — Rukshmani kumari (@KumariRukshmani) March 24, 2019

#WorldTBDay : One of My SandArt with message Unite to end #TB pic.twitter.com/MVV2ezaExE — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 24, 2019

