Two 50-year-old men donate plasma multiple times, help 22 patients recover from COVID-19

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and especially Gujarat, a heartening story of two 50-year-olds, who have been infected and recovered from the deadly virus, has gone viral.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the two men from Rajkot have donated plasma multiple times thus helping as many as 22 patients. Plasma therapy involves the transfusion of plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a patient tested positive. Plasma therapy is touted as one of the methods to treat COVID-19.

Dr. Kripal Pujara, who works with the plasma department of Rajkot Civil Hospital, said, "A patient who has recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma at an interval of 21 days for as long as his/her blood contains the antibodies."

Both the plasma donors, Vinod Moliya and Sanjay Lakhani, contracted COVID-19 in July. While Moliya has donated plasma 6 times, Lakhani has donated 5 times. Though it has been three months since they recovered, the two have adequate antibodies.

Moliya, who owns a factory in Rajkot, said, "A month after I recovered from COVID-19, I got a call from the hospital asking if I could be a plasma donor. I was a little hesitant at first but when I went there I realised that it could save the lives of others, I decided to continue donating the plasma. I was told that I could donate plasma every 21 days. After every donation, I mark the next date in my calendar. I call them on the 20th day to fix an appointment for the next day."

Lakhani realised the importance of plasma donation after his brother died of a disease a year ago. So, when the hotelier got a call seeking plasma donation, he did not need much convincing. Lakhani, who has donated blood 130 times earlier, was quite comfortable with the process.

"We take a total of 410 ml of blood in one donation. Of this, 200 ml is returned. The remaining 210 ml is divided into two bags of 100 ml while 10 ml is reserved for testing. The two 100 ml bags are administered to two different patients. Hence, a single plasma donation benefits two patients," Dr. Pujara adds.

