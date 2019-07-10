Two arms smugglers arrested in Shamli, weapons and ammunition seized

crime

The two smugglers were going to Haryana to supply these arms

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Police on Wednesday nabbed two men in the Kairana Titarwara forest seized country-made weapons and ammunition from them.

The two smugglers were going to Haryana to supply these arms, police said.

The police had received information about them from one of their sources. They went to Titarwara to accost them.

"Both these goons had gone to Kairana village to purchase arms. We nabbed them with the help of one of our sources," S P Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

In another incident, an encounter between the police and cattle smugglers broke out on Saturday in Sambhal, following which an individual, accused of smuggling cattle, was arrested.

In the ensuing gunfire which broke out, a police personnel Ramvir sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.

Talking to ANI, SP Yamuna Prasad said, "Afsar (arrested individual) belongs to Bulandshahr district, he is being charged with several criminal cases like animal trafficking and robbery, recorded at various police stations."

According to reports, the police had received information about the presence of two miscreants in the region. Immediately, police began checking vehicles near the Monari railway crossing where they two bikes coming towards them. The miscreants suddenly opened fire, which was retaliated by police at the spot.

A search operation is underway to nab the second accused in the case.

With inputs from ANI

