Two Army jawans killed in construction drill mishap

Pune: Two Army soldiers were killed and nine others, including an officer, injured during training on Thursday morning. They were holding a drill to construct bridges at College of Military Engineering (CME) when a tower support collapsed, injuring them all. They were immediately rushed to Military Hospital, Kirkee, and Command Hospital. Two soldiers, identified as Lance Havildar PK Sanjivan, 29, from Kerala and Naik Bhiva Khandu Waghmode, 28, from Daund in Maharashtra, sustained severe injuries and died during treatment.

Those injured during the mishap are undergoing treatment at the hospital. They are Major Suryajeet Singh, Subedar P Shamum, Naik BP Gore (Commando), Naik Sharad Khole (Commando), Naik D C Sharma, Naik Devendra Singh Bisht (Commando), Hawaldar Paramjeet Singh, Naik Gurpreet Singh and Naik Mandeep Singh.

A defence spokesperson, in a statement, said, "When the troops were undergoing training for bridge construction at CME, a tower support collapsed and some soldiers got injured. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and the next of kin of the deceased soldiers have been informed." Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bisnoi said the Bhosari police have, in the meantime, filed a case of accidental death.

