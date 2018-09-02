Two arrested for attacking church priest with stones

crime

A priest of a church was allegedly attacked by two men who pelted stones at him after they were stopped from eating at a gathering in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said Saturday. The incident took place on August 28, they said.

The priest had organised a gathering near his residence in Gulabi Bagh as it was his daughter's birthday, police said. The accused who were passing by the street asked the priest to pave way for them as the function was being organised inside a tent. The two men later asked for food, police said.

The priest, however, told the men that they would be served food once the guests left, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said. Enraged over being denied food, one among the duo allegedly pelted stones at the priest and fled from the spot, she said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered. The two accused were arrested on August 30 from Gulabi Bagh, the official said. The accused have been identified as Manish (22) and Vishal (18), police added.

