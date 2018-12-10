Two arrested for celebratory firing at wedding
Two illegal pistols have been recovered from them
Police have arrested two people for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Muzaffarnagar district, an official said Monday. The official said Shadab and Zubair had fired in the air in celebration at a wedding in Jamianagar last night.
Two illegal pistols have been recovered from them, he said.
