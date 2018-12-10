Two arrested for celebratory firing at wedding

crime

Two illegal pistols have been recovered from them

Representational Image

Police have arrested two people for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Muzaffarnagar district, an official said Monday. The official said Shadab and Zubair had fired in the air in celebration at a wedding in Jamianagar last night.

Two illegal pistols have been recovered from them, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates