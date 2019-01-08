Two arrested for dacoity-cum-murder case

crime

New Delhi: Two men, carrying a reward of RS 25,000 on their head and wanted in a dacoity-cum-murder case in 2017, were arrested, police said Monday. The accused were identified as Sitam Das (50) and Manoj (32), residents of Motihari district in Bihar, they added.

On Saturday, police received information that Sitam Das, who was wanted in a murder case, was working as a truck driver at Dharuheda, Rajasthan, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. Later, police got the information that he has come to Delhi to meet his co-associate Manoj.

Following this, a trap was laid near the New Delhi Railway Station and both the accused were arrested on Sunday, the officer said. During interrogation, it was revealed that on October 1, 2017, they, along with their accomplices, had committed dacoity in a factory at Mundka area and had looted 217 bags of imported plastic granules after killing the guard of the factory, he added. Eight accused persons were already arrested, police said.

In a similar case, the police arrested nine people involved in several highway robberies, including the goods laden trucks of e-commerce giant Amazon. The gang used to target trucks carrying goods on highways in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, the Noida unit of the STF said.

"The accused persons were held on the service road near the Gautam Buddh University in Greater Noida at around 12.30 pm following an encounter with an STF team," it said, adding that a huge quantity of robbed items, including mobile phones, computer monitors and footwear, were seized," it said. "The gang targeted trucks carrying goods of e-commerce giant Amazon the most," the agency said.

